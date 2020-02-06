Report: Growing number of state's rural counties are losing residents

Two-thirds of Wisconsin's rural counties saw their populations drop between 2010-18, according to a new report.

The study by Forward Analytics, a division of the Wisconsin Counties Association, points to a shift in Wisconsin from slow population growth in the state's rural counties into a growing net loss of residents.

"The economic consequences of depopulation are real — a shrinking workforce, fewer jobs in the county, fewer businesses, and slower income growth," Forward Analytics Director Dale Knapp said in a statement.

Rural counties in the report are defined as those that are not part of a metropolitan area. The report identifies 46 of Wisconsin's 72 counties as rural.

From 2000 to 2010, 44% of Wisconsin's rural counties experienced population loss, compared with 47% nationwide. None of the state's rural counties had population loss in the decade from 1990 to 2000, while 30% of the nation's rural counties did.

"The pattern of rural counties growing more slowly than urban ones has a long history," Knapp said in a statement. "But what is occurring now is the slow rural growth of the past is turning to decline."

