Report: Food scraps digester project could be feasible at Yahara Hills Golf Course

Biogas that is brought to the station could be injected into the interstate transmission pipeline to be used as renewable fuel.

Based on four scenarios that included low, probable, moderate and high amounts of feedstock, capital costs to build a digester could range between $13 million and $30 million with operating costs landing between $850,000 and $2.8 million.

The city’s trash and recycling pick up does not serve every home or restaurant in Madison. A digester with 40,000 ton-per-year capacity could pick up from food retail operations, campus institutions and smaller communities around Madison.

“We would be thinking of this as a regional opportunity,” Reece said.

If the city chose to proceed immediately, the consultants said the project could be operational in fall 2023 and produce revenue in early 2024 with “an aggressive project schedule.”

Ald. Syed Abbas, who represents District 12 and is a member of the Sustainable Madison Committee, said the report pushes the city in the right direction and could be an opportunity to work across the county.

“It’s not only the city of Madison,” Abbas said. “We need broader collaboration.”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.