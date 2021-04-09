Report: Federal funds saving local transit like Madison Metro from ‘worst-case scenario'

Federal funds are providing a boost to local transit systems during pandemic-induced ridership declines, but the Wisconsin Policy Forum reports in a new analysis that the long term financial outlook isn’t so clear.
The future success of these transit systems, including Madison Metro Transit, depends on factors including ridership declines that occurred before the pandemic, stagnant revenues from state and other funding sources, an increasing reliance on local revenues and questions about ridership once the pandemic is in the rearview mirror.
But right now, millions of dollars in federal aid via the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the Consolidated Appropriations Act (CAA) and forthcoming dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) are preventing what could have been a “worst-case scenario” for transit systems in 2021.
“Still, that comfort should not cause (state and local policymakers) to overlook the deep structural challenges facing most of the state’s transit systems and the need for thoughtful planning and reflection about how those challenges may need to be addressed,” the report said.
The statewide independent, nonpartisan policy group analyzed six Wisconsin transit systems of varying sizes from across the state. Here’s what the Wisconsin Policy Forum found on Madison Metro Transit:
Ridership
Ridership on Metro’s fixed-route bus system increased between 2010 and 2014 but declined between 2014 and 2019. One cause of the drop was that the Madison Metropolitan School District transitioned its middle school students from Metro Transit to yellow buses.
Due to COVID-19, ridership dropped by 63.5% in 2020 relative to 2019. Madison Metro buses traveled 22% fewer total miles in 2020 than in 2019. Metro Transit also stopped collecting fares between March 22 and Sept. 1 in 2020.
Service levels have remained “essentially flat” since 2014, cash fares for single rides have been the same since 2010 and the cost of a 31-day bus pass increased twice during the last decade.
Revenues before the pandemic
Metro Transit’s 2020 budgeted operating revenues, at $59.1 million, were 1% or $779,000 higher than 2015 actual revenues. Metro largely depends on local funds, which include the property tax levy, payments from groups and communities that partner with Metro and collections from the vehicle registration fee.
Secondary to local funds, Metro depends on state revenue. State and federal revenues have remained stagnant: Budgeted state revenues in 2020 were only 2% or $331,00 higher than 2015 actual amounts and federal operating revenues grew 2% or $137,000 from 2015 actual amounts compared to the 2020 budgeted amount.
Revenues after the pandemic
Metro Transit received $24.5 million in CARES funding. Of that, $12 million was used for 2020 operating expenses, replacing $8 million in local levy and approximately $4 million in lost farebox revenues. An additional $3.1 million is budgeted in 2021. Plans for the remaining $9.4 million have not yet been determined.
Metro expects to receive an estimated $14.9 million in additional federal relief funding from the CAA. Officials say that could be used for capital projects, according to the report.
Also, Metro could receive $30 million from the ARPA.
Expenditures
In 2021, Metro Transit’s operating budget was $62.1 million — 12% or $6.8 million higher than actual 2015 expenditures. Salaries and benefits primarily contributed to the growth.
Spending on fuel decreased by 27% or $1 million and maintenance spending increased by 6% or $130,000.
Bottom line
• Metro’s reliance on local revenue has remained essential because of a pre-pandemic decline in ridership and stagnant state and federal aid.
• For the next two or three years, Metro’s financial outlook is more optimistic given the three large sources of federal aid.
• Once the remaining federal funds are spent, the city will likely face pressure to increase its reliance on local revenues to fund Metro Transit unless ridership rebounds to exceed pre-pandemic levels.
• But it could be several years before that challenge occurs because of the ability to extend ARPA funds through September 2024.
“Ultimately, without an increase in ridership revenue and inflationary growth in state aids, Metro Transit may require even greater reliance on local funding or may need to consider difficult budget decisions that could impact service levels,” according to the report.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.