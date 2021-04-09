Report: Federal funds saving local transit like Madison Metro from ‘worst-case scenario'

Federal funds are providing a boost to local transit systems during pandemic-induced ridership declines, but the Wisconsin Policy Forum reports in a new analysis that the long term financial outlook isn’t so clear.

The future success of these transit systems, including Madison Metro Transit, depends on factors including ridership declines that occurred before the pandemic, stagnant revenues from state and other funding sources, an increasing reliance on local revenues and questions about ridership once the pandemic is in the rearview mirror.

But right now, millions of dollars in federal aid via the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the Consolidated Appropriations Act (CAA) and forthcoming dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) are preventing what could have been a “worst-case scenario” for transit systems in 2021.

“Still, that comfort should not cause (state and local policymakers) to overlook the deep structural challenges facing most of the state’s transit systems and the need for thoughtful planning and reflection about how those challenges may need to be addressed,” the report said.