Report: Donald Trump had a lot of questions about badgers

A new book reveals President Donald Trump had a lot of questions about badgers in the early months of his presidency, according to a report from Business Insider.

Trump would ask Reince Priebus, his first White House chief of staff who hails from Wisconsin, whether badgers are "mean to people," how they "work," and how aggressive they can get, according to "Sinking in the Swamp: How Trump's Minions and Misfits Poisoned Washington," by Daily Beast reporters Lachlan Markay and Asawin Suebsaeng.

According to the book:

"After Trump was reminded that the short-legged omnivore was practically synonymous with the Badger State, he'd make a point of bringing it up at seemingly random occasions to his beleaguered chief of staff.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"'Are they mean to people?' Trump at least twice asked Priebus in the opening months of his presidency. 'Or are they friendly creatures?' The president would also ask if Priebus had any photos of badgers he could show him, and if Priebus could carefully explain to him how badgers 'work' exactly.