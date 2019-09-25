Dane County has no legal grounds to sue the general contractor that failed to build the Public Safety Building to specifications that would allow new floors to be built on top, according to a report released by the county's Office of the Corporation Counsel.
Assistant corporation counsel David R. Gault's report -- which was released Tuesday night after County Board committees waived the county's attorney-client privilege -- explained that any legal action would fall under breach-of-contract rules with a statute of limitations of six years from the time construction was completed. The Public Safety Building, 115 W. Doty St., was completed in 1994, making the deadline to file a claim 2000.
Because the Public Safety Building, which houses one of the county's three jails, is not able to hold the weight of additional floors, the county's efforts to consolidate the jails hit a costly road block.
In 2017, the county approved plans to build four more floors atop the Public Safety Building for about $75 million. After contractor Mead & Hunt found the structural deficiencies, the county approved construction of an eight-story tower on a county-owed surface parking lot adjacent to the Public Safety Building, expected to cost $148 million.
County Board members and county officials told Gault that they believed the Public Safety Building had been designed to support the weight of additional floors for future expansion, according to the report.
The Public Protection & Judiciary Committee and the Public Works & Transportation Committee both approved resolutions this summer instructing the Office of the Corporation Counsel to review records to determine where changes were made that led to the insufficient support for additional floors.
Staff of the Department of Public Works and County Clerk's Office searched for contract documents with the architect, Durrant Group Inc., but couldn't find the original contract or any amendments.
"Without the actual contract documents it is impossible to determine what Durrant's contract obligation was as far as design for vertical expansion," Gault wrote.
Whether or not there was a contractual obligation for Durrant Group to design the building for additional floors in the future is "irrelevant," Gault wrote, because the statute of limitations is long past.
Durrant Group filed for bankruptcy in 2012 and officially dissolved in 2014, according to the report.
The county would also have to show that the structural specifications of the Public Safety Building did not meet building code standards for additional floors in 1992, when the contract was signed, rather than in 2019.
"Proving what the applicable standard of care was in 1992 would require expert testimony," Gault said. "Because I have concluded as a matter of law that any claims are barred, I have not pursued this issue further."
