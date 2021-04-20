Report cites 'vast improvement' at Wisconsin juvenile prison

Wisconsin's juvenile prisons made a "vast improvement" in meeting court-ordered changes and in overall atmosphere since December, the latest report released Tuesday from a monitor found.

The positive report from court-ordered monitor Teresa Abreau was based on a March visit to the Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls. It came after a report on her December visit detailed worsening conditions.

There continues to be concern regarding programming, use of force, restraints and other issues, the monitor said, but noted: "There has been vast improvement in many areas of the consent decree and overall atmosphere from the last site visit."

The report said the use of mechanical restraints on youth decreased 63% between December and February and the use of confining an inmate to their room dropped 36% during the same time. The amount of time an inmate stays in solitary confinement also dropped from an average of 143 minutes in November to 74 minutes in February.