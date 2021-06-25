Report: Average homeowner's property taxes would drop $100 under GOP budget

Increased spending on general school aid would reduce total school taxes by about $192.8 million in the first year of the biennium and another $381.9 million in the second year when compared with current law, according to the bureau. The GOP budget also lowered property taxes collected by technical colleges by $72 million over the biennium.

Republicans worked more aid to schools into the budget in the final day of deliberations last week in order to secure about $2.3 billion in federal education funds. School districts say the move limits their ability to offer employee raises and cover other inflationary cost increases.

The fiscal bureau also notes that property taxes would have increased by 2.1% this upcoming December and by 2.2% next year under Gov. Tony Evers' proposed budget.

All told, a homeowner would pay $207 less over the biennium when compared with Evers' budget proposal.

Figures provided by the bureau are estimates for the entire state. Tax changes on individual municipalities would vary considerably.

The Assembly is slated to take up a vote on the GOP-authored budget Tuesday, with the Senate scheduled to do the same on Wednesday. If passed by both chambers, the budget heads to Evers, who has the ability to veto part or all of the bill.

