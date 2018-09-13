A new report says the state Department of Justice urged employees to sign a secrecy agreement last month -- on the same day its former top criminal investigator, Ed Wall, released a tell-all book accusing Attorney General Brad Schimel of botching the response to alleged abuses at the state's youth prison.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported early Thursday on the existence of the non-disclosure agreement.
The report says on Aug. 10, Justice Department staffers were sent an email instructing them to sign a non-disclosure agreement barring them from revealing confidential information about their work.
Wall told the State Journal he believes the move is related to his book. Wall also said it is meant to intimidate other current and former Justice Department employees from coming forward with information damaging to the agency or Schimel, a first-term Republican who's seeking re-election this fall against Democrat Josh Kaul.
"I think Schimel is worried about information getting out to the public, and my book may be part of that," Wall said.
Schimel's campaign and Justice Department officials did not immediately respond to State Journal requests for comment on this story.
The state Department of Administration also did not immediately respond when asked if other state agencies have urged workers to ink similar agreements.
Walker spokeswoman Amy Hasenberg said in a statement that the only document governor's office employees are required to sign is one that states "hey will uphold the laws and the ethical standards of our state." The office also requires they take an annual ethics course, Hasenberg said.
The report quotes a Justice Department spokeswoman saying the agreement is needed because department employees "deal regularly with sensitive and confidential information."
It also says that last year, the department's human resources staffers realized its various offices were using different non-disclosure agreements. So a uniform agreement was drafted in May 2017 and all 757 staffers were asked to sign it.
The Journal Sentinel report says the Aug. 10 email "included a spreadsheet with the names of 129 employees who had yet to sign" the agreement.
Wall, a former administrator of the Justice Department's Division of Criminal Investigation, said he served in the department under four attorneys general -- Jim Doyle, Peg Lautenschlager, J.B. Van Hollen and Schimel -- and never was asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement.
Doyle, in an email response to a State Journal inquiry, said "I never asked anyone, or even thought of asking anyone, to sign a non-disclosure agreement as either Attorney General or Governor."
Wall later went on to serve under Walker as Department of Corrections Secretary. Wall's book accuses Schimel and Gov. Scott Walker of mishandling the response to allegations of abuse at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake, the state's youth prison.
Wall was fired by Schimel in 2016 after writing a letter to a Walker staffer and suggesting the staffer could destroy the document, which would have violated the state’s public records law.