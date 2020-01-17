Rep. Shelia Stubbs targets 'racially motivated police calls' in new bill

"In no way does this legislation discourage citizens from calling the police for actual crimes," the Madison Democrat said Friday. "Rather it encourages folks to think harder about their own perceptions and their individual biases."

In Stubbs' case, the police were called by someone who suspected drug activity in August 2018 while she was talking to would-be constituents as her eight-year-old daughter and 71-year-old mother accompanied her in a car.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Stubbs said she's never talked to the 911 caller, and she hasn't publicly identified the exact neighborhood she was in at the time.

"It was the issue that my race was out of place for that community," she said.

Still, it's unclear how the bill would prevent these sorts of incidents, or what recourse an individual would have if the caller was anonymous, like in Stubbs' case.