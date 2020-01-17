Rep. Shelia Stubbs targets 'racially motivated police calls' in new bill

It's been more than two years since a resident of Madison's west side called the police on Rep. Shelia Stubbs while she was knocking on doors for her state Assembly campaign.
Now Stubbs, who went on to become the first African-American to represent Dane County in the state Legislature, said she is using the experience to craft a bill seeking to fight for "everyone who's experienced profiling."
The legislation, announced at a Capitol news conference Friday, aims to draw attention to "racially motivated police calls" or "profiling by proxy," in which police respond to a caller targeting people of color who are “engaging in perfectly legal, everyday activities,” in Stubbs' words.
Specifically, the bill would allow an individual to sue a caller who unnecessarily summons a police officer for up to $250. A civil action would only be possible if the caller had intended to "unlawfully discriminate against" the individual, cause them "to feel harassed, humiliated, or embarrassed," damage their reputation or business interests and more.
"In no way does this legislation discourage citizens from calling the police for actual crimes," the Madison Democrat said Friday. "Rather it encourages folks to think harder about their own perceptions and their individual biases."
In Stubbs' case, the police were called by someone who suspected drug activity in August 2018 while she was talking to would-be constituents as her eight-year-old daughter and 71-year-old mother accompanied her in a car.
Stubbs said she's never talked to the 911 caller, and she hasn't publicly identified the exact neighborhood she was in at the time.
"It was the issue that my race was out of place for that community," she said.
Still, it's unclear how the bill would prevent these sorts of incidents, or what recourse an individual would have if the caller was anonymous, like in Stubbs' case.
Former Madison Police Chief Noble Wray, who joined Stubbs in the Capitol, said individuals could request copies of the dispatch tape and police report and speak with others to gather information. He floated the scenario of a business setting in which someone may regularly call 911 on any African-American patrons who enter a restaurant — something he said be witnessed by employees, who could then be subpoenaed in a civil action.
"I believe all you need is about two or three of these," he said. "Symbolically, it will have an impact. It will have a rippling effect and it will have a rippling effect because of this: we don’t talk about the impact that the community has on law enforcement in terms of them responding."
Wray said he was aware that the state of Washington has a similar practice in place, but he credited Stubbs' bill as being "more surgical" in its approach.
The legislation is also being sponsored by Milwaukee Democrats Rep. David Bowen and Sen. LaTonya Johnson.
The bill is unlikely to see movement in the Republican-controlled Legislature as the session winds down in the next few weeks. The offices of Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos didn't immediately return requests for comments on the effort.
