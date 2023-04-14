Shelia Stubbs, a state Assembly member and former longtime Dane County Board member, has been named the county’s human services director.

“From her time working in community centers, tutoring kids as a special education instructor, to her extensive experience in local and state government and mentoring people in the criminal justice system, Representative Stubbs brings her depth of service to this community to the most public-facing work that county government does: administering all of our services for vulnerable populations,” County Executive Joe Parisi said Thursday in a statement announcing her appointment.

“County government makes an impactful difference in the lives of so many and I’m honored to have the opportunity to return to what I consider ‘home,’” Stubbs said.

A resolution authorizing Stubbs’ employment contract will be introduced to the County Board next week, Parisi said. Her exact start date with Dane County is contingent on adoption by the County Board, which could come as early as late May.

A Parisi spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a question about what Stubbs’ salary will be.

Stubbs replaces Shawn Tessman, who resigned in July, citing County Board favoritism for organized labor over management and “inherent mistrust and disrespect” for county managers. Before Tessman started in 2019, Lynn Green held the post for 16 years before retiring. Astra Iheukumere has served as interim director since last fall.

The position is one of the most prominent in county government, with the human services department having an annual budget of about $242 million, or about 40% of the county’s total budget. The agency, which works with many nonprofits to provide a range of services to vulnerable residents, has about 800 employees.

Stubbs, a Madison Democrat, was first elected to the Assembly in 2018. She has served as chair of the Legislature’s Black Caucus and co-chair of the Speaker’s Task Force on Racial Disparities. She is a ranking member on the Assembly Corrections Committee.

Her Assembly office didn’t respond Thursday to a question about whether she will continue serving in the Assembly when she starts her new job.

From 2006 to 2022, Stubbs represented Madison’s South Side on the County Board. She authored a resolution creating what is now known as the Dane County Behavioral Health Resource Center and initiated the county’s Community Restorative Court, which provides alternatives for those who commit nonviolent crimes.

For five years, Stubbs was chair of the County Board’s Health and Human Needs Committee, the oversight body for the Department of Human Services. She also served on the county’s budget-writing committee as a member of the Personnel and Finance Committee.

Stubbs has volunteered at the Bridge-Lakepoint Community Center and is listed as one of two leaders of the Bridge-Lakepoint Neighborhood Association. She has bachelor’s degrees in criminal justice and political science, and a master’s degree in management, from Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee.