Rep. Mike Rohrkaste, R-Neenah, has announced he will not seek another State Assembly term.
Rohrkaste made the announcement in a Wednesday statement. He said his retirement is based on his recent selection as executive director of Fox Valley Memory Project, a nonprofit organization aimed at improving the quality of life for people with dementia.
“It has been one of my life’s great honors to serve in the state Assembly. I wish my friends and colleagues the best," Rohrkaste said in the statement. "Above all, though, it was the people of the 55th District that made my time as their representative so memorable. I look forward to continuing to give back in the years to come to the community that has given so much to my family and me.”
Rohrkaste joined the Assembly in 2014 and has served as chair of the Speaker's Task Force on Alzheimer's and Dementia and spent two terms on the Joint Committee on Finance.
Rohrkaste said he plans to continue to advocate at the State Capitol.