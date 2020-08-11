Rep. Melissa Sargent wins primary for Senate District 16 race

State Assembly veteran Melissa Sargent handily defeated Monona Grove School Board president Andrew McKinney in Tuesday's Democratic primary for Wisconsin's 16th Senate District, according to preliminary results.
With Tuesday's victory, Sargent is almost certain to win the state Senate seat when she faces off with Republican Scott Barker, a firefighter from Sun Prairie, in the November election because the 16th district is heavily Democratic.
The deep blue district covers parts of Madison’s North and East sides, as well as Monona, Fitchburg, Stoughton and Sun Prairie. In 2016, Hillary Clinton won 71% of the vote in the area.
Sargent, who has represented the North and Far East sides of Madison in the state Assembly since 2013, earned 76.7% of votes, while McKinney had 23.2%, with 96.1% of precincts reporting. The results are preliminary until officially canvassed.
"Frankly it’s humbling to have the support from so many people through the campaign cycle," Sargent said. "Having it illustrated by the voters today just punctuates my commitment to our community."
Sargent resigned from her Assembly seat to run for Senate. Current office holder Sen. Mark Miller, D-Madison, is retiring in January.
McKinney, spent six years in the Army, with tours in South Korea and Saudi Arabia, before medical discharge. He has a master's degree in counseling and now works as a community school site coordinator at CH Bird Elementary School. But he struggled with homelessness for about 18 months after being discharged from the Army.
He said he was running to help struggling kids and families in the Madison area. Tuesday evening McKinney said he did not think Sargent could lead that charge.
"She does not listen to no one. She shuts people out, and she does not do a good job," McKinney said. "I wish her well, but if things are not working out, I will be back."
Sargent, however, said she would fight for families, children and "ordinary people."
During her time in the Legislature, Sargent has become well known for her advocacy surrounding legalizing marijuana. She has served on numerous committees, including those for mental health and substance abuse.
If elected to the Senate, Sargent said she would continue to fight for marijuana legalization, increased wages, union rights, the protection of the environment, affordable housing accessibility and funding for public schools.
Sargent said she would also work to address crises facing the state right now, including addressing the gun violence in Dane County and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said her Republican colleagues have not done enough to help citizens during the public health crisis.
"We need to make sure people make it through the global pandemic," Sargent said. "We need to be listening to scientists."
Sargent received a raft of local Democratic Party endorsements, including U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, County Executive Joe Parisi and Sheriff Dave Mahoney.
Sargent grew up in Madison and is a single mom of four boys. She earned her Bachelor's degree in psychology from UW-Madison.
"I was born here. I’m raising my family here. I love Wisconsin," Sargent said. "I really believe that we can be a state that prioritizes its people."
