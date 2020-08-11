Rep. Melissa Sargent wins primary for Senate District 16 race

Sargent resigned from her Assembly seat to run for Senate. Current office holder Sen. Mark Miller, D-Madison, is retiring in January.

McKinney, spent six years in the Army, with tours in South Korea and Saudi Arabia, before medical discharge. He has a master's degree in counseling and now works as a community school site coordinator at CH Bird Elementary School. But he struggled with homelessness for about 18 months after being discharged from the Army.

He said he was running to help struggling kids and families in the Madison area. Tuesday evening McKinney said he did not think Sargent could lead that charge.

"She does not listen to no one. She shuts people out, and she does not do a good job," McKinney said. "I wish her well, but if things are not working out, I will be back."

Sargent, however, said she would fight for families, children and "ordinary people."

During her time in the Legislature, Sargent has become well known for her advocacy surrounding legalizing marijuana. She has served on numerous committees, including those for mental health and substance abuse.