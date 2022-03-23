Rep. Mark Pocan announces $2 million for permanent homeless men's shelter on Madison

Delivering more financing to a critical project, U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, on Tuesday announced $2 million in federal funds for a new, permanent homeless men’s shelter on a vacant, city-owned site on the Far East Side.

On March 9, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Dane County Executive Parisi proposed the city and county create the shelter on the 2-acre site at 1902 Bartillon Drive, just off Highway 51 roughly between East Towne Mall and Madison Area Technical College.

The city has already authorized $9 million for construction of a shelter, including $3 million already committed from the county, $4 million from the city, and $2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding. The $2 million announced Tuesday pushes the total to $11 million for building the shelter. Precise cost estimates will emerge as design work progresses.

“I was proud to advocate for this shelter and secure $2 million for this facility,” Pocan said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon. “It’s really going to benefit so many people.”

Rhodes-Conway will soon introduce a resolution to the City Council seeking approval of the site, directing the Engineering Division to choose architectural and engineering consultants, and directing the Community Development Division to start a process to pick an operator, who would help refine the design, budget and mix of services.

“This project is long anticipated,” Rhodes Conway said. “We’re finally going to be able to bring it to fruition. To be able to literally start from the ground up is so important.”

In the past two years, the city and county have proposed three permanent sites for the men’s shelter: a two-story, 22,584-square-foot former day care center at 4111 East Towne Blvd., which failed because the seller pulled out of a tentative deal; a former big box store at 2002 Zeier Road near East Towne; and now at 1902 Bartillon Drive.

They will spend the coming months creating a temporary shelter at the now city-owned building at 2002 Zeier Road.

