Rep. Mark Born to co-chair Wisconsin's powerful budget-writing committee

Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, will take over as co-chair of the state's powerful budget-writing committee following Rep. John Nygren's resignation.

With questions lingering over how much the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could impact the state's 2021-23 biennial budget, Born joins incoming co-chair Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, at the helm of the Joint Finance Committee.

“Assembly Republicans have a remarkable team at the helm of the Joint Finance Committee,” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said in statement. “Both legislators have a wealth of experience putting together conservative state budgets. I’m certain they’ll continue to look out for the best interests of Wisconsin taxpayers.”

Born, who was elected to the Assembly in 2012 and has served on the since 2017, will effectively take over as co-chair Wednesday. Vos also announced that Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, will continue as committee vice chair, marking her fourth term on the committee.

Nygren, R-Marinette, who has served as the JFC co-chair for four sessions, tied for the longest tenure in the committee’s 109-year history, announced this week he would resign from the Legislature on Wednesday.