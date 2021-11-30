Rep. John Macco not running for Wisconsin governor next year

Rep. John Macco announced Tuesday he will not run for Wisconsin governor next year, noting that he will instead seek one more term in the state Assembly.
In a video posted to Facebook on Tuesday, Macco, R-Ledgeview, said he had decided not to run after what he described as a challenging and transformational year, noting that his father died last year, followed by his wife this spring.
“My brother asked me, ‘Do you have one more big fight left in you?’ and I think the answer to that is no," Macco, 63, said in the video, which was taken in his car using a hands-free device. "The concept of having to get up and work 12- and 16-hour days, six days a week for the next 15 months, I just don’t have it in me to do it."
Macco, who had filed paperwork earlier this year indicating interest in a Republican gubernatorial campaign, said he has spoken with former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who is running to unseat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers next year. Macco said he has offered to support her campaign.
Macco, who is serving his fourth term in the Assembly, added he is planning to run for one more term next fall.
Small-business owner and entrepreneur Jonathan Wichmann also is running, while Republicans Adam Fischer, James Kellen and Leonard Larson Jr. also have filed paperwork to run.
Former President Donald Trump in October called on retired U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy to enter Wisconsin's 2022 gubernatorial race. Duffy lists New Jersey as his state of residence and has not indicated any plans to run in Wisconsin.
Former U.S. Marine Kevin Nicholson, who ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate in 2018, has said he is planning to run for either governor or U.S. Senate but is awaiting a decision from Sen. Ron Johnson on his 2022 plans.
