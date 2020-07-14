Rep. Glenn Grothman's coughing fit at Wisconsin GOP convention caused by 'dry throat,' according to campaign

A campaign official for U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman said Monday a dry throat was to blame for the Wisconsin congressman’s coughing fit at the state Republican party’s in-person convention in Green Bay over the weekend.
Grothman, 65, R-Glenbeulah, took the stage to Brooks and Dunn’s “Only in America” and started his speech with “It’s time to talk about Donald John Trump,” before coughing for several seconds on Saturday. Grothman regained his composure and carried on with his speech.
“Congressman Grothman’s cough was due to a dry throat and a need for a drink of water,” Grothman’s campaign manager Alec Hanna said in an email. “It has not persisted and he is exhibiting no other symptoms associated with COVID-19. He previously took a COVID-19 test, with a negative result.”
Hanna did not say when Grothman received a COVID-19 test or if the congressman will be having another test following Saturday’s convention.
The moment was captured and shared on social media over the weekend, with one tweet of the video clip garnering more than 23,000 retweets and more than 54,000 likes.
“Just wow,” U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Madison, said in a tweet of the video clip.
“With all his supporters avoiding masks while crowding together in groups, this is quickly going to become the official way to say Trump’s name,” state Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, tweeted Saturday.
While the state Democratic Party held an online state convention, the Republican Party of Wisconsin moved forward with an in-person convention over the weekend, despite public health concerns over doing so amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen a rise in positive cases in recent weeks.
More than 300 people attended the GOP state convention, with few in attendance wearing face masks as recommended by public health officials. State Democrats took to Twitter to dub the event “#CovidConvention.”
The Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee was pushed back until August due to COVID-19, but it’s still unclear what the event, which would otherwise attract 50,000 visitors, will look like.
Here are the winners of every Wisconsin presidential primary since 1968
1968 Republican winner: Richard Nixon
Former Vice President Richard Nixon swept to an easy victory in Wisconsin's 1968 Republican presidential primary in Wisconsin, winning 80 percent of the vote. He would go on to win Wisconsin and the presidency in the general election, defeating Democratic candidate Hubert Humphrey and Alabama independent candidate George Wallace.
Wisconsin Republican primary election results
- Date: April 2, 1968
- Winner: Richard Nixon
- Votes for: 390,368 (80%)
- Runner up: Ronald Reagan (10%)
Wisconsin general election results
- Date: Nov. 5, 1968
- Winner: Richard Nixon, Republican
- Votes for: 809,997 (48%)
- National winner: Richard Nixon
1968 Democratic winner: Eugene McCarthy
Anti-Vietnam War candidate Sen. Eugene McCarthy of Minnesota won Wisconsin's April 2 Democratic primary, following his second-place finish in New Hampshire the previous month. McCarthy's win in Wisconsin demonstrated the strength of the anti-war movement in the Democratic electorate, which, coupled with Robert Kennedy's decision to also enter the race, led to incumbent President Lyndon Johnson's decision not to seek another term. Johnson's vice president, Hubert Humphrey, ultimately won the Democratic nomination at the Democratic National Convention, and then lost the general election to Richard Nixon.
Wisconsin Democratic primary election results
- Date: April 2, 1968
- Winner: Eugene McCarthy
- Votes for: 412,160 (56%)
- Runner up: Lyndon Johnson (35%)
Wisconsin general election results
- Date: Nov. 5, 1968
- Winner: Richard Nixon
- Votes for: 809,997 (48%)
- National winner: Richard Nixon
1972 Republican winner: Richard Nixon
Incumbent President Richard Nixon faced no real opposition in Wisconsin's 1972 Wisconsin primary election, winning with 97 percent of the vote. He went on to win the state again in the general election.
Wisconsin Republican primary election results
- Date: April 4, 1972
- Winner: Richard Nixon
- Votes for: 277,601 (97%)
Wisconsin general election results
- Date: Nov. 7, 1972
- Winner: Richard Nixon
- Votes for: 989,430 (53%)
- National winner: Richard Nixon
1972 Democratic winner: George McGovern
South Dakota Sen. George McGovern came out on top in Wisconsin's 1972 primary despite netting only 30% of the vote. There were more than 10 candidates on the Democratic ballot by the April 4 primary election. McGovern went on to lose badly to incumbent President Richard Nixon in the Nov. 7 general election, winning only Massachusetts and the District of Columbia.
Wisconsin Democratic primary election results
- Date: April 4, 1972
- Winner: George McGovern
- Votes for: 333,528 (30%)
- Runner up: George Wallace (22%)
Wisconsin general election results
- Date: Nov. 7, 1972
- Winner: Richard Nixon
- Votes for: 989,430 (53%)
- National winner: Richard Nixon
1976 Republican winner: Gerald Ford
Incumbent president Gerald Ford, who ascended to the presidency after Richard Nixon resigned during the Watergate scandal, won Wisconsin's 1976 primary despite a tough challenge from former California governor Ronald Reagan. Ford then lost the general election to Democrat Jimmy Carter.
Wisconsin Republican primary election results
- Date: April 6, 1976
- Winner: Gerald Ford
- Votes for: 326,869 (55%)
- Runner up: Ronald Reagan (44%)
Wisconsin general election results
- Date: Nov. 2, 1976
- Winner: Jimmy Carter
- Votes for: 1,040,232 (50%)
- National winner: Jimmy Carter
1976 Democratic winner: Jimmy Carter
Former Georgia Gov. Jimmy Carter won the 1976 Democratic primary election in Wisconsin in a surprise victory over Mo Udall. Carter went on to secure the Democratic nomination and defeat incumbent Republican President Gerald Ford in a very close general election.
Wisconsin Democratic primary election results
- Date: April 6, 1976
- Winner: Jimmy Carter
- Votes for: 271,220 (37%)
- Runner up: Mo Udall (36%)
Wisconsin general election results
- Date: Nov. 2, 1976
- Winner: Jimmy Carter
- Votes for: 1,040,232 (50%)
- National winner: Jimmy Carter
1980 Republican winner: Ronald Reagan
Former California governor and actor Ronald Reagan won the Wisconsin Republican primary in 1980. He would go on to win the Republican nomination and defeat incumbent Democratic President Jimmy Carter in a landslide in the general election.
Wisconsin Republican primary election results
- Date: April 1, 1980
- Winner: Ronald Reagan
- Votes for: 364,898 (40%)
- Runner up: George H. W. Bush (30%)
Wisconsin general election results
- Date: Nov. 4, 1980
- Winner: Ronald Reagan
- Votes for: 1,088,845 (48%)
- National winner: Ronald Reagan
1980 Democratic winner: Jimmy Carter
Incumbent President Jimmy Carter fended off a challenge from Massachusetts Sen. Ted Kennedy to win the Wisconsin primary and the Democratic nomination in 1980. But he would later lose badly to Ronald Reagan in the general election.
Wisconsin Democratic primary election results
- Date: April 1, 1980
- Winner: Jimmy Carter
- Votes for: 353,662 (56%)
- Runner up: Ted Kennedy (30%)
Wisconsin general election results
- Date: Nov. 4, 1980
- Winner: Ronald Reagan
- Votes for: 1,088,845 (48%)
- National winner: Ronald Reagan
1984 Republican winner: Ronald Reagan
Popular incumbent Ronald Reagan faced almost no opposition in his march to the nomination for a second term as president in 1984, winning the Wisconsin primary with 95 percent of the vote. He resoundingly defeated Democratic candidate Walter Mondale in the general election.
Wisconsin Republican primary election results
- Date: April 3, 1984
- Winner: Ronald Reagan
- Votes for: 280,608 (95%)
Wisconsin general election results
- Date: Nov. 6, 1984
- Winner: Ronald Reagan
- Votes for: 1,198,800 (54%)
- National winner: Ronald Reagan
1984 Democratic winner: Gary Hart ... and Walter Mondale
Colorado Sen. Gary Hart won Wisconsin's 1984 presidential primary, narrowly defeating former Vice President Walter Mondale 44-41. However, that year the state Democratic Party also held a caucus four days after the primary which reversed the result of the nonbinding primary's vote, handing the state to Mondale instead.
The Rev. Jesse Jackson, the first African American to be a serious national contender for president, won 10 percent of the Democratic primary vote that year as well.
Wisconsin nonbinding Democratic primary election results
- Date: April 3, 1984
- Winner: Gary Hart
- Votes for: 282,435 (44%)
- Runners up: Walter Mondale (41%), Jesse Jackson (10%)
Wisconsin Democratic caucus results
- Date: April 7, 1984
- Winner: Walter Mondale (54%)
- Runners up: Gary Hart (29%), Jesse Jackson (15%)
Wisconsin general election results
- Date: Nov. 6, 1984
- Winner: Ronald Reagan
- Votes for: 1,198,800 (54%)
- National winner: Ronald Reagan
1988 Republican winner: George H. W. Bush
President Ronald Reagan's two-time running mate George H. W. Bush handily won Wisconsin's Republican primary in 1988, benefitting from Reagan's endorsement and fending off challenges from Kansas Sen. Bob Dole and televangelist Pat Robertson.
Wisconsin Republican primary election results
- Date: April 5, 1988
- Winner: George H.W. Bush
- Votes for: 295,295 (82%)
Wisconsin general election results
- Date: Nov. 8, 1988
- Winner: Michael Dukakis
- Votes for: 1,126,794 (51%)
- National winner: George H. W. Bush
1988 Democratic winner: Michael Dukakis
Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis won Wisconsin's 1988 Democratic presidential primary and won the state in the general election, but ultimately lost to Vice President George H. W. Bush.
Wisconsin Democratic primary election results
- Date: April 5, 1988
- Winner: Michael Dukakis
- Votes for: 483,172 (48%)
- Runner up: Jesse Jackson (28%)
Wisconsin general election results
- Date: Nov. 8, 1988
- Winner: Michael Dukakis
- Votes for: 1,126,794 (51%)
- National winner: George H. W. Bush
1992 Republican winner: George H. W. Bush
Incumbent President George H. W. Bush easily won the Republican primary in Wisconsin in 1992, but lost the state (and the presidency) in the general election to Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton when Texas billionaire businessman Ross Perot launched a national third-party candidacy.
Wisconsin Republican primary election results
- Date: April 7, 1992
- Winner: George H. W. Bush
- Votes for: 364,507 (76%)
Wisconsin general election results
- Date: Nov. 3, 1992
- Winner: Bill Clinton
- Votes for: 1,041,066 (41%)
- National winner: Bill Clinton
1992 Democratic winner: Bill Clinton
Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton came out on top in Wisconsin's 1992 Democratic primary election, narrowly defeating former California Gov Jerry Brown 37%-35%. Clinton went on to win the Democratic nomination and to win Wisconsin in the general election. He defeated incumbent President George H. W. Bush in November, thanks in part to the third-party candidacy of Texas billionaire businessman Ross Perot.
Wisconsin Democratic primary election results
- Date: April 7, 1992
- Winner: Bill Clinton
- Votes for: 287,356 (37%)
Wisconsin general election results
- Date: Nov. 3, 1992
- Winner: Bill Clinton
- Votes for: 1,041,066 (41%)
- National winner: Bill Clinton
1996 Republican winner: Bob Dole
Kansas Sen. Bob Dole won Wisconsin's 1996 primary election by a wide margin, but wound up losing the state (and the race) to incumbent Bill Clinton in the general election.
Wisconsin Republican primary election results
- Date: March 19, 1996
- Winner: Bob Dole
- Votes for: 301,628 (52%)
- Runner up: Pat Buchanan (34%)
Wisconsin general election results
- Date: Nov. 5, 1996
- Winner: Bill Clinton
- Votes for: 1,071,971 (49%)
- National winner: Bill Clinton
1996 Democratic winner: Bill Clinton
Popular incumbent Bill Clinton faced virtually no opposition in his bid for a another term as president, winning Wisconsin's Democratic primary with 98% of the vote. He went on to win Wisconsin in the general election as well and defeated Sen. Bob Dole to win a second term.
Wisconsin Democratic primary election results
- Date: March 19, 1996
- Winner: Bill Clinton
- Votes for: 347,629 (98%)
Wisconsin general election results
- Date: Nov. 5, 1996
- Winner: Bill Clinton
- Votes for: 1,071,971 (49%)
- National winner: Bill Clinton
2000 Republican winner: George W. Bush
By the time Wisconsin's 2000 Republican primary began, it was pretty clear that Texas Gov. George W. Bush was going to be the party's nominee, having soundly beaten back an early challenge by Arizona Sen. John McCain. Bush, the son of former president George H. W. Bush, won Wisconsin's primary with 69% of votes cast, lost the state to Vice President Al Gore in the general election, and went on to win the presidency in one of the most controversial presidential elections in the nation's history.
Wisconsin Republican primary election results
- Date: April 4, 2000
- Winner: George W. Bush
- Votes for: 343,292 (69%)
- Runner up: John McCain (18%)
Wisconsin general election results
- Date: Nov. 7, 2000
- Winner: Al Gore
- Votes for: 1,242,987 (48%)
- National winner: George W. Bush
2000 Democratic winner: Al Gore
Al Gore, the former Tennessee senator and Vice President to Bill Clinton, won every state in his bid for the Democratic nomination in 2000. He would win Wisconsin in the general election as well, but it wouldn't be enough to defeat George W. Bush, who became president after the Supreme Court awarded Florida's electoral votes to him in its controversial Bush v. Gore decision.
Wisconsin Democratic primary election results
- Date: April 4, 2000
- Winner: Al Gore
- Votes for: 328,682 (89%)
- Runner up: Bill Bradley (9%)
Wisconsin general election results
- Date: Nov. 7, 2000
- Winner: Al Gore
- Votes for: 1,242,987 (48%)
- National winner: George W. Bush
2004 Republican winner: George W. Bush
Incumbent President George W. Bush easily won Wisconsin's Republican primary in 2004 with 99% of the vote. He would lose Wisconsin in the general election, this time to Massachusetts Sen. John Kerry, but again didn't need the state to win the election.
Wisconsin Republican primary election results
- Date: Feb. 17, 2004
- Winner: George W. Bush
- Votes for: 158,933 (99%)
Wisconsin general election results
- Date: Nov. 2, 2004
- Winner: John Kerry
- Votes for: 1,489,504 (50%)
- National winner: George W. Bush
2004 Democratic winner: John Kerry
Massachusetts Sen. John Kerry won the Wisconsin primary, which in 2004 was moved up on the calendar to February, giving the race added significance in the Democratic nominating process. Former Vermont governor and previous Democratic front-runner Howard Dean announced that his campaign "had come to an end" the day after he came in a disappointing third place in Wisconsin. Kerry went on to secure the Democratic nomination and won Wisconsin in the general election, but ultimately lost to incumbent President George W. Bush.
Wisconsin Democratic primary election results
- Date: Feb. 17, 2004
- Winner: John Kerry
- Votes for: 328,358 (40%)
- Runners up: John Edwards (34%), Howard Dean (18%)
Wisconsin general election results
- Date: Nov. 2, 2004
- Winner: John Kerry
- Votes for: 1,489,504 (50%)
- National winner: George W. Bush
2008 Republican winner: John McCain
Arizona Sen. John McCain had a resounding win in Wisconsin's February 2008 Republican primary, further cementing his front-runner status in what had been a wide-open race for the nomination. McCain would lose the state in the general election to Illinois Sen. Barack Obama, who went on to win the presidency.
Wisconsin Republican primary election results
- Date: Feb. 19, 2008
- Winner: John McCain
- Votes for: 224,755 (55%)
- Runner up: Mike Huckabee (37%)
Wisconsin general election results
- Date: Nov. 5, 2008
- Winner: Barack Obama
- Votes for: 1,677,211 (56%)
- National winner: Barack Obama
2008 Democratic winner: Barack Obama
Wisconsin's Democrats selected Illinois Sen. Barack Obama over former first lady and New York Sen. Hillary Clinton during a hotly contested 2008 nominating process. Obama won a surprising 58% of the Wisconsin votes, adding to his momentum on the way to securing the Democratic nomination. The 646,851 votes he received was the most by any one candidate in Wisconsin primary history. Obama would later win Wisconsin in the general election and ascend to the presidency.
Wisconsin Democratic primary election results
- Date: Feb. 19, 2008
- Winner: Barack Obama
- Votes for: 646,851 (58%)
- Runner up: Hillary Clinton (41%)
Wisconsin general election results
- Date: Nov. 5, 2008
- Winner: Barack Obama
- Votes for: 1,677,211 (56%)
- National winner: Barack Obama
2012 Republican winner: Mitt Romney
In April 2012, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney eked out a win in Wisconsin's Republican primary over insurgent former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum. Santorum's loss forced him to suspend his campaign a week later, leading to a sense of inevitability for Romney's campaign. Romney later lost the state to incumbent President Barack Obama in the general election.
Wisconsin Republican primary election results
- Date: April 3, 2012
- Winner: Mitt Romney
- Votes for: 346,876 (44%)
- Runner up: Rick Santorum (37%)
Wisconsin general election results
- Date: Nov. 6, 2012
- Winner: Barack Obama
- Votes for: 1,620,985 (53%)
- National winner: Barack Obama
2012 Democratic winner: Barack Obama
Incumbent President Barack Obama did not face Democratic opposition in his bid for a second term. He won Wisconsin handily in the 2012 primary and general elections.
Wisconsin Democratic primary election results
- Date: April 3, 2012
- Winner: Barack Obama
- Votes for: 293,914 (98%)
Wisconsin general election results
- Date: Nov. 6, 2012
- Winner: Barack Obama
- Votes for: 1,620,985 (53%)
- National winner: Barack Obama
2016 Republican winner: Ted Cruz
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz decisively won Wisconsin's 2016 Republican primary, dealing a setback to national front-runner Donald Trump in a state where the billionaire had received a cold reception.
Wisconsin Republican primary election results
- Date: April 5, 2016
- Winner: Ted Cruz
- Votes for: 533,079 (48%)
- Runner up: Donald Trump (35%)
Wisconsin general election results
- Date: Nov. 8, 2016
- Winner: Donald Trump
- Votes for: 1,405,284 (47%)
- National winner: Donald Trump
2016 Democratic winner: Bernie Sanders
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders won the 2016 Wisconsin Democratic presidential primary in convincing fashion, adding to his winning streak and fueling his long-shot bid to wrest the nomination from front-runner Hillary Clinton.
Wisconsin Democratic primary election results
- Date: April 5, 2016
- Winner: Bernie Sanders
- Votes for: 570,192 (57%)
- Runner up: Hillary Clinton (43%)
Wisconsin general election results
- Date: Nov. 8, 2016
- Winner: Donald Trump
- Votes for: 1,405,284 (47%)
- National winner: Donald Trump
