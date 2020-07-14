You are the owner of this article.
Rep. Glenn Grothman's coughing fit at Wisconsin GOP convention caused by 'dry throat,' according to campaign
U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman's campaign attributed his brief coughing fit at the state Republican convention Saturday to a dry throat.

A campaign official for U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman said Monday a dry throat was to blame for the Wisconsin congressman’s coughing fit at the state Republican party’s in-person convention in Green Bay over the weekend.

Grothman, 65, R-Glenbeulah, took the stage to Brooks and Dunn’s “Only in America” and started his speech with “It’s time to talk about Donald John Trump,” before coughing for several seconds on Saturday. Grothman regained his composure and carried on with his speech.

“Congressman Grothman’s cough was due to a dry throat and a need for a drink of water,” Grothman’s campaign manager Alec Hanna said in an email. “It has not persisted and he is exhibiting no other symptoms associated with COVID-19. He previously took a COVID-19 test, with a negative result.”

Hanna did not say when Grothman received a COVID-19 test or if the congressman will be having another test following Saturday’s convention.

The moment was captured and shared on social media over the weekend, with one tweet of the video clip garnering more than 23,000 retweets and more than 54,000 likes.

“Just wow,” U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Madison, said in a tweet of the video clip.

“With all his supporters avoiding masks while crowding together in groups, this is quickly going to become the official way to say Trump’s name,” state Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, tweeted Saturday.

While the state Democratic Party held an online state convention, the Republican Party of Wisconsin moved forward with an in-person convention over the weekend, despite public health concerns over doing so amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen a rise in positive cases in recent weeks.

More than 300 people attended the GOP state convention, with few in attendance wearing face masks as recommended by public health officials. State Democrats took to Twitter to dub the event “#CovidConvention.”

The Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee was pushed back until August due to COVID-19, but it’s still unclear what the event, which would otherwise attract 50,000 visitors, will look like.

