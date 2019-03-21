State Rep. David Bowen is throwing his hat in the ring to lead the Democratic Party of Wisconsin following its first major statewide win in nearly a decade.
Bowen, from Milwaukee, is vying to replace outgoing DPW chair Martha Laning, who recently announced she won’t run for a third term. Bowen is the DPW’s vice chair.
The only other announced candidate in the race, Ben Wikler, is the Washington director of the liberal activist group MoveOn.
The next party chairperson will lead into the critical 2020 presidential cycle, in which Wisconsin will be ground zero for the national fight for the presidency.
Bowen, who is African-American, is running for DPW leadership on a diverse ticket that includes Sauk County Democratic Party Chair Tammy Wood and UW-Madison Student Alicia Lorta, a Latina. Wood is running for vice chair, and Lorta for second vice chair.
“Under my leadership at the state party, this is the first time in 30 years that Wisconsin Democrats have control of all statewide offices,” Bowen in a statement.
“I am running for Chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin to protect all of the hard work we have done to defeat Scott Walker, elect Gov. Evers and re-elect Sen. Tammy Baldwin, and to unleash the statewide potential of our party, in both rural and urban Wisconsin, to defeat President Trump and Republicans in 2020 and beyond.”
Randy Bryce, a 2018 congressional candidate, national social media figure and union activist from Racine, has said he’s considering a bid to lead the party in the state.
State Rep. JoCasta Zamarippa, D-Milwaukee, will not run after her name was floated as another possible candidate.
Kelda Roys, a former assemblywoman and gubernatorial candidate, previously said she was considering running for the position.