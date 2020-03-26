Rep. Chris Taylor will not seek another term after nearly 10 years on the state Assembly

A fixture of Madison politics for nearly a decade, Rep. Chris Taylor, D-Madison, announced Wednesday she will not seek re-election this fall, leaving yet another strongly Democratic seat in the state Legislature up for grabs.

A native of Los Angeles, Taylor, 52, joined the Assembly after a 2011 special election and became known for her passionate floor speeches and advocacy for liberal issues such as abortion rights, gun control and programs for sexual and domestic violence victims.

Taylor declined to comment for this story, but in a statement said her role in the Legislature has been "one of the greatest honors of my life."

"I have been humbled by the trust my district has placed in me, and it has been a true privilege to serve in some of the most difficult and divisive political times in our state’s history, including during this COVID-19 crisis," Taylor said in a statement.

Outside the Legislature, Taylor became one of the community's most vocal opponents against the U.S. Air Force's plans to base a squadron of F-35 jets at Dane County's Truax air base.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}