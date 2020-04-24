Reopen Wisconsin rally could draw thousands to Capitol Friday in violation of health orders

In Dane County, 399 have tested positive for the disease and 21 have died from it, according to the local public health department Friday.

Health care workers on Thursday night placed 1,300 candles on the steps of the Capitol to symbolize those who have been hospitalized because of COVID-19, while other virtual counter-protests are planned for this weekend.

Malia Jones, an assistant scientist at UW-Madison’s Applied Population Laboratory, said the gathering “is epidemiologically a very, very bad idea.” Jones described how in a large gathering of people, COVID-19 can spread easily if just one person has the disease.

“Those folks would then return home to their communities — I'm assuming all over the state — and have no idea they are infected,” Jones said. “They'd be able to start transmitting the disease about three days later and could give it to their family members and others before they ever knew they were ill.”