Remember 14% unemployment? A year later Wisconsin's unemployment rate down to 3.9%
Several states are now offering incentives for people to return to work.

Wisconsin's unemployment rate stood at 3.9% in April, a stark contrast to one year earlier when the coronavirus pandemic gripped the state and the unemployment rate hit levels not seen since the Great Depression.

In April 2020, the first full month that COVID-19 forced closures of many businesses, Wisconsin's unemployment rate was 14.1%, more than four times higher than it had been the month before. In March 2020 unemployment was at 3.1% in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin's current rate remains below the national average of 6.1%. Wisconsin added 8,200 private sector jobs in April, bringing its total to 261,200 more than a year ago as employers shed workers early in the pandemic. A year ago, the state lost 386,000 private sector jobs in one month.

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development reported the latest unemployment numbers Thursday.

In recent days, those Wisconsin communities that still had mask requirements and other restrictions in place have been announcing their end as the pandemic eases and vaccinations increase.

As of May 21, 2020, Wisconsin had recorded nearly 14,000 COVID-19 cases and 487 deaths. A year later, the state had more than 607,000 cases and nearly 7,000 deaths.

To date, 46% of the state's population had received at least one dose of vaccine and more than 41% were fully vaccinated.

Workers Wanted: Wisconsin's Looming Crisis

Wisconsin is expected to need 45,000 workers in seven years but it simply lacks the people to fill them. Even now, employers complain they can't fill high-need jobs — many of them low-income but some in nursing, IT and the sciences that pay better than the state median. 

Our Workers Wanted series explores the causes and implications of this looming workforce crisis.

Wisconsin's schools seek to shorten the workforce pipeline
Local Government
Wisconsin's schools seek to shorten the workforce pipeline

  • Matthew DeFour | Wisconsin State Journal
Employers seeking more qualified workers are encouraging more career-based learning opportunities in schools.

State makes progress on some workforce goals, deems others 'unreachable'
Local Government
State makes progress on some workforce goals, deems others 'unreachable'

  • Matthew DeFour | Wisconsin State Journal
Gov. Scott Walker has shifted the state's focus from job creation to workforce development, but critics say the focus is still on the needs of businesses, rather than of workers.

Eau Claire software company helps create 'a place full of opportunities'
Local Government
Eau Claire software company helps create 'a place full of opportunities'

  • Matthew DeFour | Wisconsin State Journal
At Jamf Software in Eau Claire, creating a welcoming environment for employees extends into the community.

To attract people, Wisconsin looks to transcend its cheesy reputation
Local Government
To attract people, Wisconsin looks to transcend its cheesy reputation

  • Matthew DeFour | Wisconsin State Journal
To attract more residents, Wisconsin is seeking to bolster its image as a place where innovation happens.

Facing a worker shortage, more employers turning to robots
Business News
Facing a worker shortage, more employers turning to robots

  • Matthew DeFour | Wisconsin State Journal
As automation increases, manual labor jobs are going away, and the new jobs that replace them require more education.

Aging population presents double challenge in health care
Local News
Aging population presents double challenge in health care

  • Matthew DeFour | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 5 min to read

As older Americans who consume more health care grow in number, the demand for health care workers is growing.

Wisconsin businesses grapple with a growing worker shortage
Business News
Wisconsin businesses grapple with a growing worker shortage

  • Matthew DeFour | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 10 min to read

With unemployment near a record low and more baby boomers retiring, Wisconsin faces a looming worker crisis.

Amid worker shortage, where will Foxconn find 13,000 employees?
Business News
Amid worker shortage, where will Foxconn find 13,000 employees?

  • Matthew DeFour | Wisconsin State Journal
As Wisconsin employers scramble to find both skilled and unskilled workers, many are wondering how Taiwanese manufacturer Foxconn will be able fill the 13,000 jobs it has promised for a new electronics factory in southeastern Wisconsin.

Green County cheese maker deals with employee churn
Business News
Green County cheese maker deals with employee churn

  • Matthew DeFour | Wisconsin State Journal
Monroe-based Klondike Cheese has raised its starting pay from $10 to $13 an hour, but still can't keep employees.

Beaver Dam grocery store owner takes hiring into his own hands
Business News
Beaver Dam grocery store owner takes hiring into his own hands

  • Matthew DeFour | Wisconsin State Journal
Brett Rechek has handed out his card to restaurant servers because good employees are harder to find.

