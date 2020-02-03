Religious order says it will not demolish historic Monona home -- at least for now

The religious order that owns a historic lakefront home in Monona has decided not to demolish the 131-year-old city landmark, according to a letter sent last week by the group's contractor.
The Jan. 31 letter from Appleton-based Hoffman Planning, Design and Construction says St. Norbert Abbey, the owner of the home set on 10 wooded acres at 4123 Monona Drive, is no longer pursuing a demolition permit for the property most recently known as the San Damiano Friary.
"We understand that ... withdrawing this application at this time will in no way prohibit the property from being included in a future application request for demolition by the Abbey or any other interested party," Hoffman vice president of field operations Terry Ellenbecker wrote to Monona city planner Douglas Plowman.
The De Pere-based abbey determined that preserving the home would require a "large investment," according to the letter, and an "outside partner may very well have more resources and better ideas" for the future of the Lake Monona property, the former home of Allis-Chalmers heir Frank Allis.
The Monona Landmarks Commission in December delayed a decision on the property's demolition permit, saying it needed more information from the abbey, which has owned the property since 1929. The abbey asked the commission not take any action or discuss the application at its January meeting. The permit had been scheduled to go before the body Feb. 12.
The San Damiano property is one of the last major pieces of privately owned, largely undeveloped land on Lake Monona, and if ever put on the market would likely command a steep price.
The Allis home has been significantly altered since it was built and doesn't have some of the features -- such as a grand staircase or leaded glass windows -- that can enhance a historic structure's significance.