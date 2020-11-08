'Relief': Downtown Madison bursts into celebration as Joe Biden wins presidency

“It’s a song of victory,” Leslie said over the sounds of the John Philip Sousa march and the constant sound of car horns. “Today, America and justice won.”

Angela Maloney, 19, was hiking at Pheasant Branch Conservancy in Middleton when she learned the race had been called for Biden. An hour later, she stood on the concrete base outside the Capitol that had held the “Forward” statue removed by protesters earlier this year.

“I think this is a great step forward,” said Maloney, a UW-Madison sophomore. “We now have someone in the White House we can negotiate with and work with to fight for equality for all and freedom for everyone.”

The road ahead

Around mid-morning at Capitol Square — before major media outlets had called the race — a few dozen people attended a rally put on by labor unions and political advocacy organizations where speakers were already talking about what they want to see accomplished under a Biden administration.

As Awais Khaleel, with the Wisconsin Muslim Civic Alliance, addressed the crowd, he broke away from his speech.

“I have the privilege of sharing something with y’all. I was just notified that CNN has called this election,” Khaleel said as cheers went up.