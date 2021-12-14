Rejected Madison independent police monitor hopeful alleges hiring discrimination

A white former military policeman who was interviewed but not selected as a finalist to be Madison's first independent police monitor has filed state and federal civil rights complaints alleging that social media posts by the citizens in charge of the hiring showed biases that prevented him from being fairly considered for the job.
Eric A. Hill, who describes himself as a former U.S. Air Force police sergeant with experience investigating white supremacist groups, said he applied for the position Aug. 15 and was notified by the city in late September that he was one of a group of applicants to be interviewed. That's when, he said, he began looking at the public social media pages of members of Madison's Police Civilian Oversight Board for indications of how they felt about police reform and the use of police body-worn cameras.
What he found were "29 separate instances of biased, defamatory statements — occasionally containing obscene language — impugning my race, gender and former profession, among the social media accounts of seven out of the 11 voting members in charge of hiring for this position," he says.
Among the 29 messages Hill points to are an April 21 tweet by oversight board member Ananda Deacon saying "No more pigs in our community!" and calling for the firing of a Madison police officer who was exonerated of any wrongdoing in 2015 for killing a Black man, and a May 27 tweet by board member Ankita Bharadwaj saying, "A friend of mine said yesterday that you know San Jose shooter is a white man because they didn’t mention his race. And that’s something we all know is true."
That last tweet appears to be a reference to the fatal shooting the day before by Samuel Cassidy, a white man, of nine people at a rail yard.
A post by oversight board vice chair Shadayra Kilfoy-Flores appears to reference last year's racial-justice and anti-police protests and the associated destruction in Downtown Madison: "Dear White people of Dane County, PLEASE get control of your angry violent relatives," she wrote June 25, 2020, on Facebook.
And in a meme Kilfoy-Flores posted to Facebook on Nov. 6, an Asian man in a military uniform is shown telling a white man, presumably a recruit: "wow squid game is so crazy. good thing poor people don't have to sign up to kill other poor people to escape crushing debt in real life." "Squid Game" is a South Korean TV show in which people in deep financial debt play games that can get them killed in an attempt to win money.
"As a white, male, former military policeman, I found their brazenly racist, sexist and anti-military posts not only personally demeaning, but professionally deleterious to my status as a candidate for this position, as I was additionally required — and not permitted to decline — to self-identify my race and gender to the city of Madison in its initial application form," Hill said in a statement.
A Madison ordinance prohibits the monitor from ever having been employed by the Madison Police Department, or being an immediate family member of a current or former Madison police employee. The person also cannot have worked as a law enforcement officer in Wisconsin within 10 years of taking the position. The ordinance doesn't say anything about applicants with military law enforcement experience.
Madison deputy city attorney Patricia Lauten declined to comment on the complaints filed with the U.S. Department of Labor on Nov. 16 and the state Department of Workforce Development Equal Rights Division on Nov. 22. That complaint was also filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. She said the "complaints are in the initial investigation stage at this point." Members of the oversight board did not respond to requests for comment.
The City Council voted to create the oversight board and the independent monitor position in September 2020, nearly three years after they were included among 146 recommendations in an exhaustive consultant's report on the Madison Police Department that deemed the department "far from 'a Department in crisis'" whose use of force was "limited in volume and primarily minor in nature."
Activists pointed to a string of seven fatal police shootings between 2012 and 2016 in which the officers involved were cleared of any wrongdoing, although the city's insurer paid $5.65 million in settlements in two of the killings, and a jury in 2017 determined officers had violated the civil rights of one of the victims, 26-year-old Ashley DiPiazza, and awarded the family $7 million.
The monitor will be able to conduct investigations of police but neither the monitor nor the board will have the ability to hire, fire or discipline officers — powers that under state law remain with the city's Police and Fire Commission. Nor would they be entitled to participate in the official investigations of officer-involved deaths — which, under state law, must be conducted by outside law enforcement agencies.
The city in October announced two finalists for the monitor position: Byron Bishop, Madison's Department of Civil Rights Equal Opportunities Division manager, and Tiffany Simmons, a lecturer at American University and assistant chief of staff at the D.C. Department of Corrections. Simmons dropped out of the running, and on Dec. 8 the board released videotaped interviews with Bishop. The board is scheduled to discuss in closed session Thursday whether to hire Bishop or begin the search anew.
Bishop is a Black man who served in the U.S. Army Reserves but has not worked in law enforcement. His current job requires him to oversee discrimination complaints made under the city's anti-discrimination ordinance; Lauten said he is not involved in handling Hill's complaint.
Hill, a Madison native who currently works in the private sector in Hanoi, Vietnam, said he is seeking $625,000 from the city to settle the complaints, or what he says he would have made under a five-year contract as the city's independent monitor.
"As the openly biased dispositions of numerous board members would make it highly uncomfortable — if not impossible — to work effectively with the (oversight board), I am uncertain whether I would consider placement into this position, in lieu of that amount," he said in an email.
Not all of the social media posts Hill refers to in his complaints are as arguably inflammatory as suggesting police are "pigs," white men are shielded from responsibility for their violent acts, or the military is chiefly engaged in killing poor people. Others are reposts of posts by others or date to a time before the board was in existence.
Two posts from 2015 by board member Isadore Knox Jr., for example, share an MTV video about "whitesplaining" and an article that previously appeared on the left-leaning AlterNet.org called "Why White People Freak Out When They're Called Out About Race."
A Facebook post by oversight board and Madison School Board member Maia Pearson is a repost of a long post by fellow School Board member Ali Muldrow, who wrote on Aug. 24, 2020, on Facebook that: "White people love accountability unless you apply it to them" and "Murder is never an accident unless a white man is holding the gun or driving the car or building the bomb in which case whoops a daisy."
Madison was sued in federal court for racial discrimination in late June by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty because city ordinance requires at least six seats on the 11-member oversight board to be reserved for Black people. The board is also required to have members from the Asian, Latino and Native American communities. The lawsuit is currently in discovery.