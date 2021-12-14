Rejected Madison independent police monitor hopeful alleges hiring discrimination

A white former military policeman who was interviewed but not selected as a finalist to be Madison's first independent police monitor has filed state and federal civil rights complaints alleging that social media posts by the citizens in charge of the hiring showed biases that prevented him from being fairly considered for the job.

Eric A. Hill, who describes himself as a former U.S. Air Force police sergeant with experience investigating white supremacist groups, said he applied for the position Aug. 15 and was notified by the city in late September that he was one of a group of applicants to be interviewed. That's when, he said, he began looking at the public social media pages of members of Madison's Police Civilian Oversight Board for indications of how they felt about police reform and the use of police body-worn cameras.

What he found were "29 separate instances of biased, defamatory statements — occasionally containing obscene language — impugning my race, gender and former profession, among the social media accounts of seven out of the 11 voting members in charge of hiring for this position," he says.