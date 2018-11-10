After being passed over three times for vacancies on the Town Board and Plan Commission for the Town of Blooming Grove, a woman is questioning the criteria used to select members. In response, the town says the board and commission simply pick the best person for the job.
Jeanine Schneider is a the daughter of former veteran Wisconsin state Rep. Marlin Schneider, so “politics kind of runs in the family,” she said. She has thought about running for office for a while, but didn’t take the leap until issues around the Voit Farm on Madison's east side got her “all riled up,” she said.
The 68-acre Voit Farm is included in the Milwaukee Street Special Area Plan, which encompasses the area surrounding about a mile of Milwaukee Street. The plan will recommend land uses, street and block patterns, park locations, and bike and pedestrian networks.
Schneider lives nearby on Bruns Avenue, right on the boundary of the Town of Blooming Grove and Madison. Living in the town has “more than once left us feeling unrepresented and with little recourse for issues that arise in the area,” she wrote.
In May, she applied for a vacancy on the Town Board. The body's members are elected, but when there’s a vacancy, anyone can submit a letter of interest. The board then chooses an applicant to serve out the remainder of the term.
Schneider applied, but was not selected. Another position on the Town Board opened up in July and she applied for that one, too, but was again passed over.
Then came a vacancy on the town's Plan Commission. The commission makes a recommendation for the position, which is then considered by the Town Board. Schneider sent in her letter of interest in September, but she didn’t get that position either. It went instead to a man named Michael Meyers.
Frustrated, she filed an open records request of the Plan Commission vacancy process, because she wanted to know what qualifications Meyers had that she did not. She was also concerned that one of the members of the Plan Commission at the time — with whom she was not on good terms — had opposed her.
She was “appalled” at what she found.
Schneider’s letter of interest was a page-and-a-half explaining her qualifications and motivations for seeking the position. It lists her concerns with the development plans around Voit farm, including impacts on traffic, nearby homes and plans for storm water. Schneider is a support clerk in the state Assembly Sergeant-at-Arms Office and has served on her condo association board of directors.
The other applicant, Meyers, submitted a handwritten note briefly listing his qualifications: “Lived in Blooming Grove most of my life. On Blooming Grove fire dept. 22 years. Temp. filled in as town clerk for about two week (sic). Parking officer for about 10-12 y (sic). Please consider me for the open seat.”
“My mouth like dropped open. I was like, really? The first time I wrote my letter of interest, I spent days on it, I had a friend look it over, I put my heart into the thing,” Schneider said. “I felt like it was a slap in the face.”
She posted her account on Facebook with the comment, “Can you say 'Good Old Boys Club' much?”
Schneider said she’s not necessarily accusing the board or Plan Commission of sexism, but is “curious as to what their criterion for a good candidate for appointment would be.” She pointed out that 2015 data show 75 percent of town boards in Wisconsin have no women on them at all, although this is not the case in Blooming Grove.
“The standards seem to be skewed and I have doubts I would have been considered a serious applicant at all if I turned in a (letter of interest) that looked like the one Mr. Meyers submitted,” she wrote in a message.
“It feels like they picked the person they knew as opposed to the person who had an agenda. And I don’t know that they liked my agenda,” she said, referring to her concerns on Voit Farm development.
Mike Wolf, clerk, treasurer and administrator for the town, denied that the town is a “good old boys club.”
The Plan Commission, Wolf said, “chooses who they think would be the best fit for the town of Blooming Grove.” The town was familiar with Meyers because of his work for the town and fire department, Wolf said, and the board and commission “ultimately felt he was a better selection.”
“It’s not a disrespect to anyone,” he said.
He noted that the “letter is part of the decision-making process, but not all of it.” He said Schneider didn’t have a history of a lot of activity in the town. Schneider called this "a bit of the chicken and the egg trap where people justify not choosing you based on lack of experience, but also don't offer a place to start gain experience."
Wolf said there’s another Plan Commission position open right now, which he emailed Schneider about in October. Schneider said she hasn’t responded, because she “couldn’t handle being passed over a fourth time.”