Reid Magney reflects on 12 years with the Wisconsin Elections Commission

We prepared for 2020 thinking our biggest challenge during the election year would be misinformation about election security, but it turned out to be dealing with the pandemic. So in the winter and spring of 2020 we had to pivot and change our plans to focus on ensuring voters could participate safely — whether that was in person at the polls on Election Day, in-person absentee in the clerk’s office before Election Day, or absentee by mail. I’m still amazed at how hard local clerks worked to process more than a million absentee ballots in such a short time in March and April of 2020.

Were there problems? Absolutely, but we learned from them and made changes to have very successful and secure elections in August and November of 2020. We anticipated there would be questions about the election results and did our best to educate voters by showing them how the numbers are triple-checked and accurate, even if there is a delay in reporting them. I think most people understand this, but there are still people who are skeptical, so the election security education piece that never really got finished in 2020 is now needed. I’m not sure we’ll ever be able to convince some people, which is sad, because the process is actually very transparent if people will bother to take the time to look at it.