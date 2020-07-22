Regulatory changes speed up review process at Department of Safety and Professional Services

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The leader of the Department of Safety and Professional Services on Wednesday said the department has made progress in addressing delays when regulating commercial building construction.

The regulatory changes resulted in as much as 70% faster turnaround times in some areas and come in response to criticism last year from lawmakers and industry groups over the length of time it took the department to schedule and review construction plans, according to a report from DSPS.

"As a result we are able to review plans more quickly, but more importantly we have really looked at the safety aspect so we're not just doing things fast, but doing things right," DSPS Secretary Dawn Crim said.

One of DSPS’s responsibilities is to review commercial construction plans to ensure they comply with Wisconsin laws and regulations. Contractors pay a fee to the department for such plans to be reviewed.

Crim said changes implemented in January include realigning staff for more efficiency and creating checklist tools so individuals better understand what information is needed in order to submit complete plans. Plans also shifted to electronic submissions, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.