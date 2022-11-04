Referendum asking voters to increase Madison City Council terms is dead for now

A measure to ask Madison voters whether City Council members' terms in office should be increased from two years to three is dead for now after the city attorney determined it did not get the required amount of support at the council's Tuesday meeting.

The council voted 13-6 to put the referendum on the spring ballot. But on Friday, city attorney Mike Haas said that because the proposal involved a change to the city's charter, it required a two-thirds vote, or at least 14 ayes, to pass, under state law.

The measure could come back to the 20-member council for another vote if a council member who wasn't at Tuesday's meeting or voted against the measure makes a motion to reconsider it before the council's next regular meeting Nov. 22, Haas said.

The measure's four sponsors did not immediately respond to an email asking if they knew of anyone who would move to have it reconsidered.

Under the plan first proposed by Ald. Grant Foster, council members would be elected to staggered three-year terms. To get on that schedule, in the 2025 election, candidates running in seven districts would run for two-year terms, candidates in seven other districts would run for three-year terms, and candidates in six districts would run for four-year terms. Terms for all elections after that would be for three years.

A nonbinding referendum last year to increase terms to four years failed 55.5% to 44.5%. Another found voters favored, 71% to 29%, limiting council members to no more than 12 years in office. There currently are no term limits for the council.