Reefer Madison: Majority of City Council proposes easing local marijuana laws

Acting Police Chief Vic Wahl said enforcement related to marijuana is generally focused on high-level trafficking and much less on small quantities or personal use, but sometimes marijuana possession can be associated with other criminal activity or problematic behavior and result in enforcement.

"Generally, it seems better to have decisions on marijuana decriminalization happen at the state level," he said. "Changing the ordinance can create confusion. It also removes the option for officers to issue a municipal citation rather than proceed with a criminal charge when action is needed."

Essentially, the ordinances would let someone consume outdoors at someone's house or other private property including a tavern, restaurant or other business with the owner's permission, and outdoors on public property is permitted, Paulsen said. The proposals would not allow use in city parks, for example, because under current park rules no one is allowed to possess controlled substances, she said.