A law firm hired by Republican state lawmakers to help defend themselves in its redistricting case will be paid an $840,000 fee, but taxpayers could end up paying even more, according to a newly-released contract.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, initially refused to release the contract to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in late December, citing attorney-client privilege.
Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council president Bill Lueders said at the time that he believed the denial of the newspaper’s request was illegal.
Vos' office decided to waive the exception allowed under the state's open records law "in deference to Wisconsin’s historical practice of making such documents accessible to the public," according to Steve Fawcett, Vos' legal and policy adviser. Fawcett said the office "reserves the right" not to waive the exception in future open records requests.
On Tuesday, the contract with Chicago law firm Bartlit Beck was released. It shows that if a trial happens after Sept. 1, the firm and Legislature will renegotiate what, if any, additional fees would be added.
Any appeal will be charged a separate fee, according to the contract, and so will all of the firm's out-of-pocket fees, such as copying, travel and hiring of consultants.
Bartlit Beck will assist another law firm the Legislature already retained to represent them in its case.
A panel of federal judges ruled in 2016 that the state’s redistricting map was an unconstitutional partisan gerrymander and ordered new districts to be drawn in time for the 2018 election. But the U.S. Supreme Court put the order on hold in June after finding a group of Democratic voters who were plaintiffs in the case lacked standing to sue. The court sent the case back to lower court for further proceedings.
The case could go before a judicial panel as soon as this spring.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.