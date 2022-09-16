 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Red Cross, Urban League seek Black blood donors

The American Red Cross and Urban League of Greater Madison are urging Black people in particular to donate blood Saturday during a blood drive at the Urban League's headquarters in south Madison.

The drive from 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at 2222 S. Park St. is part of a year-old initiative by the Red Cross to better treat sickle cell disease.

Sickle cell disproportionately affects people of African descent and regularly requires blood transfusions, which can trigger an immune response if the blood is not closely matched to those suffering from the disease.

"However, because most individuals who are Black have unique structures on their red blood cells that are not often found in other donor populations, one in three African American blood donors is a match for people with sickle cell disease," the Red Cross said in a statement.

People interested in donating can call 800-RED-CROSS to make an appointment; walk-ins will also be accepted.

