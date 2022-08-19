Recount coming Saturday in 2nd Congressional District Republican primary

The loser in this month’s GOP primary for the 2nd Congressional District has requested a recount after unofficial results show she lost by 73 votes.

Charity Barry, a ground crew supervisor at Higher Ground, requested a recount in the heavily Democratic district after results showed her losing by one-fifth of a percentage point to attorney Erik Olsen.

The winner will go on to face incumbent U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, in the Nov. 8 general election. The 2nd Congressional District includes the counties of Dane, Iowa, Lafayette, Sauk and Green, as well as portions of Rock County. Douglas Alexander, who is running as an independent, will also be running on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Every county will begin the recount tomorrow. Olsen holds a lead in Rock and Dane counties, with Barry up in the other counties in the district.

Under state law, if the election is within 1% of the winner's total vote, the second-place candidate has the right to request a recount. If the difference is more than 0.25%, the Wisconsin Elections Commission will estimate the cost, which must be paid before the recount begins.

There is no cost to the losing candidate if the difference between the leading candidate is 0.25% or less, like in this instance, though Barry started a fundraiser for the recount. She did not immediately respond to questions about why she started the fundraiser.

Olsen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"I would be failing my voters, volunteers, supporters, and every constituent of this district if I strayed from my principles and did not pursue a district-wide recount for this election," said a statement by Barry, who has run largely on promoting "election integrity."

She added that not pursuing the recount would be "nothing shy of irresponsible."