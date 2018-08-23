Torrential downpours Monday night spared the Monroe Street reconstruction project from any major damage, and it is likely to remain on schedule.
Jim Wolfe, a city engineer and project manager, said several manhole lids came off due to the pressure in the storm sewer and some erosion control measures need to be repaired. However, he said that new pavement, existing pavement or new gravel for the road base were in place limited damage.
“There aren’t many exposed trenches or non-stabilized areas,” Wolfe said.
He also said the contractor had crews on site late Monday and early Tuesday morning to monitor the project and address any potential issues as soon as possible.
The city is reconstructing and repaving nearly the entire length of Monroe Street, from Odana and Nakoma roads to Regent Street. Construction started in March and reduced Monroe Street to one lane for traffic heading east toward Camp Randall Stadium and downtown.
Due to a higher water table, the contractor will have to pump more groundwater out of trenches when installing the remaining sewer and water mains, which could slow work, Wolfe said. Additionally, the flooding is limiting the ability to bring in additional equipment.
Wolfe said construction workers were out Tuesday morning, and that the project is expected to hit the Nov. 16 deadline.
“I don’t think the storm has delayed them much on the project, so at this point in time, they should still be on schedule,” Wolfe said.