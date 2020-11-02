Recommended Dane County budget amendments cut from Sheriff's Office to fund mental health

Dane County’s finance committee on Monday unanimously recommended the 2021 budget with amendments that put more money toward affordable housing and addressing mental health crises, while cutting some funding from the Sheriff’s Office.
The county’s Personnel and Finance Committee adopted 16 amendments to the proposed operating budget and seven amendments to the proposed capital budget. The changes still need to be approved by the Dane County Board, which will begin budget deliberations next Monday.
Introduced Oct. 1, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi’s budget is light on new policy initiatives, but prioritizes the county’s homeless, behavioral and mental health, and continuing county services largely as residents know them, despite major revenue losses because of COVID-19.
Sales taxes are on track to end the year down nearly $12 million and are projected to fall an additional $10.1 million in 2021. Revenue to county entities such as Vilas Zoo and Alliant Energy Center has also plunged. Parisi’s proposal offsets some of those losses with $15 million from the county’s rainy day fund.
Keeping the tight budget year in mind, the county’s finance committee approved amendments that do not add any spending to Parisi’s $615.5 million operating budget proposal. Changes that added new costs were offset by budget cuts.
For the capital budget, finance committee members recommended seven amendments that add $9.1 million in borrowing, bringing the total capital budget proposal to $80.7 million.
The amended operating budget increases the property tax levy by 4.09%, raising the tax on the average Madison home, valued at $315,200, by 3.46%, or $30.18.
Personnel and Finance Committee Chair Patrick Miles said Parisi’s operating budget proposal was already nearly at the property tax levy limit, which didn’t leave much room for additional spending. But he was still proud of the committee’s amendment package.
“I think we’re doing as much as we can with limited resources,” Miles said.
Social justice
One of the amendments allocates $82,000 to add a crisis worker from Journey Mental Health Center that would provide street-level support for the Sheriff’s Office.
Meanwhile, another amendment cuts $90,400 from the Sheriff’s Office to eliminate two pre-hire deputy positions that would have helped minimize overtime costs.
The changes track with calls this summer from local protesters, who have repeatedly demanded that officials shift funding from law enforcement to social services. Activists have argued that governments need to rethink public safety in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody and other recent examples of police brutality.
Support Local Journalism
While the proposals are not the “leaps and bounds” that some would like to see, Miles said it’s a step toward addressing some of the social justice and racial equity concerns that have been highlighted across the country.
Miles said the crisis worker will provide another option for responding to mental health crises, as well as alcohol and other drug-related emergencies.
Sup. Shelia Stubbs, 23rd District, called the worker a “much-needed position.”
Amendments that would have provided further cuts to the Sheriff’s Office, including removing $283,000 for three sheriff’s deputies, were rejected Oct. 22 by the Public Protection & Judiciary Committee.
Affordable housing
Committee members added $4.35 million in borrowing to the capital budget to support affordable housing.
One amendment puts $1.35 million toward the grocery store and low-cost housing development at 1402 S. Park St., which once held the now-demolished Truman Olson Army Reserve Center.
The project initially did not receive funding from the county’s affordable housing fund, but committee members said the project was valuable because it ensures residents on the South Side will have access to a grocery store. Development plans include 150 mixed-income housing units.
Another amendment put $2 million toward a major development on the West Side that would demolish the shuttered Westgate Mall to make way for 464 mixed-income housing units, an office building and green space. The project includes 161 units of low-cost housing and independent senior living.
The amendment was almost shot down because committee members did not want to make too many exceptions for housing projects that did not meet the criteria to get funded through the affordable housing fund. It was approved on a 4-3 vote.
Committee members also increased funding for the affordable housing fund from Parisi’s proposed $6 million to $7 million.
Other major capital amendments:
Added $2 million to help the city of Monona buy the 10-acre, $8.6 million San Damiano property along the shore of Lake Monona
- .
- Increased funding from $1 million to $3 million for the purchase of lands to help with flood prevention.
