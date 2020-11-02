Recommended Dane County budget amendments cut from Sheriff's Office to fund mental health

For the capital budget, finance committee members recommended seven amendments that add $9.1 million in borrowing, bringing the total capital budget proposal to $80.7 million.

The amended operating budget increases the property tax levy by 4.09%, raising the tax on the average Madison home, valued at $315,200, by 3.46%, or $30.18.

Personnel and Finance Committee Chair Patrick Miles said Parisi’s operating budget proposal was already nearly at the property tax levy limit, which didn’t leave much room for additional spending. But he was still proud of the committee’s amendment package.

“I think we’re doing as much as we can with limited resources,” Miles said.

Social justice

One of the amendments allocates $82,000 to add a crisis worker from Journey Mental Health Center that would provide street-level support for the Sheriff’s Office.

Meanwhile, another amendment cuts $90,400 from the Sheriff’s Office to eliminate two pre-hire deputy positions that would have helped minimize overtime costs.