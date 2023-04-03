Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Monday signed into law the first bill of his second term as governor — a measure that increases penalties for reckless driving in Wisconsin.
Senate Bill 92, which passed the Assembly 85-12 and Senate 30-1 earlier this year, allows police to impound vehicles used in reckless driving offenses if the owner of that car was cited in a past offense without paying off a fine.
Evers said in a statement the bill marks a step forward on addressing reckless driving in the state, but also called on the Legislature to take up additional measures included in the governor's 2023-25 biennial budget request related to road safety.
“I’m glad reckless driving is the first issue we’re addressing this session, but our work cannot stop here," Evers said. "I call on the Legislature to support my budget initiatives that will build on this bill and make our roads safer by taking a statewide, multi-pronged approach to urgently addressing reckless driving and dangerous behavior on our roads.”
People are also reading…
Under the new law, cities, villages, towns or counties can pass ordinances to impound vehicles if someone has repeat reckless driving offenses and has not paid a previous fine.
The Assembly last month voted 85-12 in support of a separate measure, AB 55, that would increase several reckless driving-related penalties. The Senate has not yet voted on the proposal. Evers has signaled he would likely sign the bill if it reaches his desk.
That bill would increase the penalty for various reckless driving offenses, including incidents involving a railroad crossing and second and subsequent reckless driving offenses. Under the bill, the penalty for a first reckless driving offense would increase from $25 to $200, while a second offense would increase from $50 to $500. Subsequent offenses would increase in fines from $100 to $1,000, while repeat offenders could face jail time.
Evers' two-year spending plan includes several roadway safety proposals, including; adding 35 state troopers to the Wisconsin State Patrol and 10 motor carrier inspectors; spending $60 million to create a traffic calming grant program; increasing the state's seatbelt violation penalty from $10 to $25 to match neighboring states; and spending $6.5 million to cover the cost of driver education for economically disadvantaged students.
Inside the battle over the upcoming 2-year Wisconsin budget
Over the next several months, the Republican-led Legislature and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers will battle their way through the the 2023-25 biennial budget process as the state has a projected surplus of more than $7 billion.
Evers has called for a 10% tax cut for individuals earning $100,000 or less a year and married filers making $150,000 or less.
The governor's budget proposal is all but certain to receive pushback from legislative Republicans, who have championed the need to implement a flat income tax in Wisconsin.
Evers on Tuesday also unveiled proposals to cut taxes, increase local government funding, spend more than $100 million to deal with PFAS contamination and support child care providers.
Around a third of students across Wisconsin feel sad and hopeless almost every day, according to the Office of Children's Mental Health.
Wisconsin's latest fiscal outlook projects the state will wrap up the current fiscal year with about half a billion dollars more than previous projections.
The two top options being discussed are adjusting the state's income tax to benefit middle class earners or eliminating the current tax and creating a 3.25% flat tax.
Gov. Tony Evers calls for increased aid for veterans related to housing, employment, mental health services
Evers will unveil his formal budget request on Feb. 15. From there, the Republican-controlled budget committee will rewrite the document before sending it back to the governor.
Of the more than 4.2 million licensed drivers in Wisconsin, 770,000 had at least one OWI citation or conviction as of the end of 2021.