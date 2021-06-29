Recent rain has Dane County moving in ‘right direction’; moderate drought remains

The report showed that 19% of the state’s topsoil and 23% of its subsoil is dry, an improvement over the past two weeks.

“This rain definitely gets us in the right direction, but if we don’t keep getting rain, we’re going to quickly fall back into drought, especially farther south and west of us,” said Jason Otkin, an associate scientist at UW-Madison who specializes in drought.

The next couple of weeks into July are important as some crops hit the pollination stage and will continue to need adequate soil moisture and not too excessive heat.

Otkin pointed out that typically farmers can count on wet conditions in June to carry crops through any dry spells the following month.

“We still have the hottest time of year coming up,” Otkin said. “We got so hot so early this year … we still have July and August to go through yet.”