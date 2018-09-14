Leaders of the various departments of the Dane County government discussed their budget requests Thursday with the County Board, with the primary focus on racial equity and sustainability — as well as the recent flooding and the county’s response.
There will be more opportunity for public comment on all aspects of the budget at committee meetings before the board votes on the budget during the week of Nov. 12, Chairwoman Sharon Corrigan said.
Beginning his presentation by speaking about the extensive flooding stemming from the Aug. 20 storm and Dane County’s emergency response, Charles Tubbs, the director of Emergency Management — which did not request any significant budgetary changes — said investment in and planning by his department, as well as efforts of various officials, prevented disaster.
“Without the leadership and the teamwork in the last three weeks, things would have been a lot worse and we would have lost more lives,” Tubbs said.
Although the budget requests for all of the county’s departments were submitted before the flooding, Director of the Lakes and Water Resources Department Laura Hicklin said her department and other county government leaders have been working to find funds or resources to rebuild or reconstruct damaged parts of county parks and paths.
“Obviously this happened after this budget request was submitted ... but I do expect that we will be able to” set aside funds, Hicklin said.
Representatives from the Four Lakes Group of the Sierra Club and the Clean Lakes Alliance spoke about the need to be conscious of protecting and improving water resources in the county.
Liz Wessel of the Four Lakes Group said the county should keep groundwater in Dane County in mind while finding ways to solve surface water issues relating to storm runoff. Low groundwater levels in the county, as a result of hundreds of high-capacity wells, reduces the amount of groundwater flowing into the Yahara River lakes.
“If we’re managing our surface water, can’t we be recharging our groundwater at the same time?” Wessel said.
Dea Larsen Converse of the Clean Lakes Alliance asked the county to also keep in mind the Healthy Farms, Healthy Lakes Task Force recommendations to reduce the amount of runoff nutrients spilling into the lakes which leads to increased toxic blue-green algae blooms.
When presenting his budget, District Attorney Ismael Ozanne asked that the county fund bonuses for prosecutors who remain with the county. He said those bonuses would help stem the regular turnover of prosecutors that has reduced the office’s collective years of experience by centuries. Currently, most of the prosecutors in the District Attorney’s Office have less than three years of experience, Ozanne said.
“With such turnover, that creates difficulties, but also offers opportunities,” Ozanne said.
Because new prosecutors have been brought in, those prosecutors align more closely with equity ideals and other goals of the county, Ozanne said. But now, he said, the county needs to invest in keeping those prosecutors here.
“That is the biggest bang for your buck,” Ozanne said of the bonuses.
He also asked for the county to invest in better training for those prosecutors and for two more paralegals who would support them with work outside and inside the courtroom.
Ozanne also addressed the lawsuit settlement of $350,000, which he said cost less than a trial and will be paid by the state, not the county.