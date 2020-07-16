Rebound in leisure, hospitality chip away at Wisconsin unemployment numbers

But the claims continue to pile up. Last week, 28,661 people filed initial jobless claims — compared to 116,129 in mid-March — and about 141,000 still awaiting benefits as the state struggles to process claims amid technological and staffing issues.

Gov. Tony Evers’ administration officials said this week that 100 state employees have been temporarily assigned to help deal with the backlog.

On Wednesday, the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau reported that the state overpaid $19.6 million in duplicate payments on April 29 and another $1.5 million by debit card. While nearly all of those funds were recovered, an undetermined about of overpayments and underpayments were made on April 28 and April 29, the bureau report said.

Workers are also facing uncertainty as the $600 federal payment on top of state jobless payouts is set to expire on July 31, and the next coronavirus relief package out of Congress is likely still weeks away. Add to that a spike in COVID-19 cases that has set several recent daily records in the state, with 964 cases reported Tuesday, 900 on Thursday, and the average daily count rising to 817, up from 501 two weeks ago. Some blame the reopening of the state's bars and restaurants for contributing to the spike.