Rebound in leisure, hospitality chip away at Wisconsin unemployment numbers

A rebound in leisure and hospitality industries fueled the addition of 99,300 private-sector jobs in June, bringing the unemployment rate in Wisconsin down to 8.5% from 12.1% in May.
The rate peaked in April at 13.6%.
The rate, lower than the national average of 11.1%, takes the state’s jobless rate to below that at the height of the Great Recession, which reached a peak of 9.2% in late 2009.
The state’s chief economist, Dennis Winters, said Thursday that Wisconsin’s economy has fared slightly better than the nation as a whole because of a higher concentration of manufacturing and construction jobs, which have been less affected by the pandemic.
The monthly employment numbers released Thursday, based on U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, reflect a partial recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, but are a far cry from the 2.9% unemployment rate a year ago.
"Another month of strong job growth and a declining unemployment rate tells us that more Wisconsinites are getting back to work, driving our economic growth," said state Department of Workforce Development Secretary Caleb Frostman. "The road to full economic recovery will be long and challenging, but the continued month-over-month progress is encouraging for Wisconsin's workers and employers."
While an improvement, June’s job picture is still bleak. Since March 15, about 433,000 people have been paid more than $2.5 billion in jobless benefits, the department reported this week.
But the claims continue to pile up. Last week, 28,661 people filed initial jobless claims — compared to 116,129 in mid-March — and about 141,000 still awaiting benefits as the state struggles to process claims amid technological and staffing issues.
Gov. Tony Evers’ administration officials said this week that 100 state employees have been temporarily assigned to help deal with the backlog.
On Wednesday, the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau reported that the state overpaid $19.6 million in duplicate payments on April 29 and another $1.5 million by debit card. While nearly all of those funds were recovered, an undetermined about of overpayments and underpayments were made on April 28 and April 29, the bureau report said.
Workers are also facing uncertainty as the $600 federal payment on top of state jobless payouts is set to expire on July 31, and the next coronavirus relief package out of Congress is likely still weeks away. Add to that a spike in COVID-19 cases that has set several recent daily records in the state, with 964 cases reported Tuesday, 900 on Thursday, and the average daily count rising to 817, up from 501 two weeks ago. Some blame the reopening of the state's bars and restaurants for contributing to the spike.
While Congress hashes out a new relief package, Democrats in the state Legislature unveiled eight bills to address the unemployment insurance backlog, some of which would scale back restrictions enacted by Republicans during the administration of Republican Gov. Scott Walker.
In a statement, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, called the package an attempt to distract from Evers’ “abysmal record” of processing claims while eliminating safeguards from fraud put in place by Republicans.
“Democrats simply want to make it easier to stay on unemployment and cheat the system,” he said.
