Former Republican Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch announced Wednesday her new position as executive director of the Women's Suffrage Centennial Commission based in Washington, D.C.
The commission, created by Congress in 2017, is tasked with coordinating commemorative and education efforts celebrating the 100th anniversary of women's right to vote.
As executive director, Kleefisch, Wisconsin's third female lieutenant governor, will oversee a body with a $3 million budget that expires in April 2021.
Kleefisch served two terms as lieutenant governor under former Gov. Scott Walker and sought her new role after the two lost their re-election bid to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.
On June 10, 1919, Wisconsin became the first state to ratify the 19th Amendment. The amendment was adopted on Aug. 18, 1920, granting women's suffrage.