Former Lieutenant Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch on Thursday announced she has resigned from her role at the helm of a Washington, D.C.-based group commemorating women's suffrage.
Kleefisch served in the role as executive director of the Women's Suffrage Centennial Commission for less than 9 months.
Kleefisch's departure from her role in Washington comes as she mulls a run for governor in 2022.
Kleefisch, a Republican, took the role following her departure in January from the lieutenant governor's office, where she served for 8 years under former Republican Gov. Scott Walker.
The commission, created by Congress in 2017, is tasked with coordinating commemorative and education efforts celebrating the 100th anniversary of women's right to vote.
In a post on Twitter, Kleefisch cited distance from her family as the reason for her departure.
"My family just can't handle how much I'm gone to DC," Kleefisch said. "Like just about every mother in Wisconsin, I sometimes struggle balancing work and family. I try hard not to let it get lopsided but I now have more clarity on how my time out of state was not awesome for my kids and husband."
Kleefisch's husband is former Rep. Joel Kleefisch, R-Oconomowoc, who served in the Legislature from 2005 to 2019.