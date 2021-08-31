Rebecca Kleefisch inches closer to gubernatorial run; GOP lawmaker also considers bid

Republican former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch on Tuesday released a list of conservative priorities through her nonprofit advocacy group and recently updated her campaign registration, likely signaling an imminent 2022 bid for governor.
Meanwhile, state Rep. John Macco, R-Ledgeview, also filed paperwork that could set him up to launch a Republican gubernatorial campaign, which would create a contested Republican primary to select a challenger to incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who announced his re-election campaign earlier this summer.
On Tuesday, Kleefisch — long rumored to be running for governor — released through her advocacy group, the 1848 project, a list of more than 50 policy ideas, dubbed "The Forward Agenda," from banning critical race theory from classrooms to shifting responsibility for election rules from the Wisconsin Elections Commission to the state Legislature.
"When politicians spend all day in Madison listening to bureaucrats and lobbyists, they forget quickly about the taxpayers," Kleefisch said in a statement. "The best policy ideas are delivered to the government by the people and not the other way around. After more than 50 listening sessions throughout Wisconsin and 22 working groups with subject matter experts, today we are excited to release The Forward Agenda as a roadmap for Wisconsin’s future."
Kleefisch launched the 1848 project, a non-profit advocacy group, in 2020. Kleefisch positioned the project as a means to create conservative policy solutions for Wisconsin, and has traveled around the state listening to voters. Democrats have criticized the organization as a way for Kleefisch to "hide donors, abuse the tax code, and avoid the scrutiny that comes from being an announced candidate."
In a strong indication that Kleefisch soon plans to officially announce her candidacy for governor, Kleefisch on Aug. 24 changed her lieutenant governor campaign committee into a gubernatorial campaign committee, a step required for her to collect donations for a 2022 campaign.
In a statement, Kleefisch spokesperson Alec Zimmerman characterized the filing as a "next step" for Kleefisch.
"Right now, Rebecca is focused on rolling out the Forward Agenda and the 1848 Project's vision for our state," Zimmerman said. "But it's clear as she's traveled around Wisconsin that Tony Evers is failing to provide real leadership. The filing is just the next step as she continues to consider what her plans are for 2022."
Macco, a retired businessman who serves as a state Assemblyman, said he filed paperwork as a next step in considering a gubernatorial run. As a businessman, Macco said he would present a stark contrast to Evers. Macco said he has what Evers is lacking. He said he has run businesses and has been instrumental in creating tax policy in the state.
