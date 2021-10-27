Rebecca Kleefisch downplays threats targeting school board members

Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch downplayed threats against school board members, saying recently that she would "love" for those targeted with anger during the pandemic to have experienced what she and former Gov. Scott Walker did during the Act 10 union protests a decade ago.

Kleefisch, a Republican running for governor in 2022, has spoken out against violence targeting people in office. But she walked a fine line when speaking at an Oct. 11 "Pints and Politics" event organized by the Kenosha County Republican Party.

Kleefisch referenced a letter from the National Association of School Boards asking President Joe Biden for federal assistance to investigate and stop threats made over policies including mask mandates. The association, which represents school board members, likened the vitriol to a form of domestic terrorism. The letter cited a meeting in Onalaska, Wisconsin, that was postponed after anti-mask protesters stormed it.

She also referenced the large protests that targeted Walker when she was his lieutenant governor in 2011 after he proposed effectively ending collective bargaining rights for most public workers. Both she and Walker received death threats and were targeted for recall elections in 2012, which they won.