With housing a big issue in Madison, the Realtors Association of South Central Wisconsin’s Housing Advocacy Fund is making rare, perhaps unprecedented, independent expenditures totaling $169,889 in nine City Council races this spring.

Equally rare, all nine council candidates benefiting from the support have signed a joint letter opposing such outside spending in local campaigns. Their opponents are blasting the contributions as well.

The Realtors group also is making independent expenditures of $17,477 to support Fitchburg Ald. Julia Arata-Fratta in her race for mayor against council President Randy Udell.

The $187,366 in spending by the Realtors’ Housing Advocacy Fund is in the form of mailings, media, phone and robo calls — not actual cash contributions. The money can especially influence council races, which typically attract modest sums of campaign money, usually $5,000 to $12,000 per candidate, with a bit more in rare cases.

“Wisconsin, and Madison specifically, is in the middle of a housing crisis,” said Ruth A. Hackney, chief executive officer of the Realtors Association. “There are not enough homes available for people to live and work in our area. We are engaging in this election because we believe in supporting candidates that support the necessary investment and growth in Madison so that everyone can find a home.”

But the spending was not welcomed by any of the Madison City Council candidates, all of whom said in a joint letter they were surprised to learn of the expenditures.

“We knew nothing of their plans and do not coordinate with these types of groups,” the letter said. “We strongly oppose these types of expenditures in Madison’s local political campaigns.”

Hackney said the group is proud of its endorsements “and our ability to inform constituents throughout the city on the best candidates on the ballot for the Madison City Council. As an independent expenditure, we have had no contact with any candidate or campaign regarding our outreach to local voters.”

Under state law, an independent expenditure is spending for express advocacy that’s not made in coordination with a candidate, candidate committee, candidate’s agent, legislative campaign committee or political party.

Generally, groups making such expenditures must report disbursements within 72 hours when spending exceeds $2,500 during the 60 days before an election. The committee may also be required to file pre-primary and pre-election reports showing all activity during the reporting period, including contributions, incurred obligations, or loans, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. That report is due Monday.

Came as surprise

The Realtors group did extensive interviews with the candidates in all council races and, where possible, reviewed the candidates’ records, endorsing those it felt support the group’s preferred solutions to the housing crisis as well as the real estate industry and its members, Hackney said.

“While RASCW interviewed in all contested districts, the organization is not active in every race, given our limited resources,” she said. “Our spending and priorities are fluid, determined by a number of factors as each campaign and candidate advances.”

Those getting expenditures said they didn’t expect it.

“I was surprised to learn I am one of the candidates,” said Ald. Jael Currie, 16th District. “I didn’t ask this group to make expenditures, and I haven’t approved their actions. This independent committee is not donating to my campaign. It is making expenditures I have no control over. Like other progressive leaders, I strongly support efforts to change state and federal laws to take excessive money out of election campaigns.

“If the people spending this money had asked me, I would have advocated for them to spend their money providing Madison residents with affordable housing, donating to the city’s Affordable Housing Fund, or making a down payment for a family looking to purchase their first home,” Currie said.

Currie’s opponent, Kim Richman, said he didn’t seek the RASCW’s endorsement, but would have welcomed only its endorsement.

“I had no idea they would be spending on any race,” Richman said. “Honestly, I feel it puts me at a huge disadvantage. I’m a regular guy. I’m having my second fundraising event for my campaign (Tuesday) and we don’t have big money. I’ve pitched in some of my own hard-earned dollars. I have nowhere near $21,000 to spend on a local campaign for alder. It’s disappointing, and with the election 14 days away, it’s very late in the game to find this out.”

Brad Hinkfuss, who sought RASCW’s endorsement in his race against Dina Nina Martinez Rutherford in the 15th District, but didn’t expect the group to spend money to support his candidacy, said he was troubled by it.

“Imagine going to your mailbox today and finding a mailer inside with your picture on it, advocating for your campaign, and copy that you’ve never seen before,” Hinkfuss said. “The messaging is positive, and it seems sort of like your campaign message, but it’s somewhat off. Where did it come from? ... You suddenly feel like you’re not completely in control of your campaign anymore. If this sounds creepy, it is.”

Multiple races

The Realtors Association reported independent expenditures in support of the following candidates:

Derek Field for 3rd District, $18,484, running against Matt Van Eperen

Ald. Mike Verveer for 4th District, $20,000, running against Maxwell C. Laubenstein

Davy Mayer for 6th District, $20,000, running against Marsha Rummel

Ald. Nikki Conklin for 9th District, $9,000, running against Nino Amato

Julia Matthews for 12th District, $20,463, running against Amani Latimer Burris

Hinkfuss for 15th District, $20,000, running against Martinez Rutherford

Currie for 16th District, $21,942, running against Richman

Ald. Charles Myadze for 18th District, $20,000, running against Michelle Ellinger Linley

John Guequierre for 19th District, $20,000, running against Kristen Slack

Arata-Fratta for Fitchburg mayor, $17,477, running against Udell.

It’s difficult to say how much the independent expenditures compare to actual fundraising in the council races. The most recent finance reports show finance activity between Jan. 1 and Feb. 6 ahead of the Feb. 21 primary. The candidates may or may not have raised a lot of money since then.

For example, in the Feb. 14 reports, Conklin started the reporting period with $1,108, raised $3,000, spent $1,629 and had $2,480 in the bank. Her opponent, Amato, started with $7,594, raised $3,657, spent $8,799, and had $2,452 in the bank. The two emerged from a three-way primary.

The next reports are due on Monday.

Shiva Bidar, a former Madison City Council president who served on the council from 2009 to 2021, said spending is usually modest.

“In my experience, a competitive alder campaign can usually cost up to $12,000, although I have seen a very wide range from $5,000 up to $12,000 with most in the $8,000 to $9,000 range,” she said. “I have never seen significant amounts independent of expenditure.”

At least one race bumped a bit higher in 2021, when Conklin raised $16,442 to win her seat while then-incumbent Paul Skidmore got $23,760 between Jan. 1 and June 30 that year.

Amounts ‘shocking’

Several current candidates, including those who got independent expenditures and not, voiced concern about impacts of the outside support.

“I was never consulted about this and am just as shocked and confused about it as everyone else,” Conklin said.” I do not support special interest groups funneling money into local politics and I am not beholden to this or any group.”

Such spending by a special interest group “to influence the outcome of our aldermanic election during the last two weeks before people vote is not only dangerous to city representative democracy, it opens the door for other special interest groups to do the same,” Amato said.

“I was blindsided by this and it’s very distracting to my campaign,” Mayer said. “More importantly, this spending has pulled attention from the important issues facing District 6 and the city. I strongly oppose these types of outside spending. Not only should we attempt to limit the activities of these groups, but this is yet another reason that we should have publicly financed local political campaigns.”

Rummel, a former council member, also was critical.

“These independent expenditures corrupt the bottom-up grassroots nature of municipal campaigns,” she said. “The amounts they spent on the local City Council races is shocking. What do they think they are buying? The Realtors’ expenditures raise the bar for entry to future candidates.”

In Fitchburg, Udell said he is not aware of such independent expenditures there in the past and that such spending “warps our local elections.” He said it will not change the focus of his campaign. Arata-Fratta could not be immediately reached.

“The RASCW Housing Advocacy Fund is dedicated to supporting policies and candidates that will help solve Madison’s housing crises,” Hackney said. “Wisconsin’s housing crisis is at a tipping point, and we will continue to create compelling campaigns to help residents realize who the local elected officials are that want to continue to move the city into the future.”

