'Really overwhelming': First residents move into tiny shelters in Madison just ahead of winter

Still, "when you combine mental health issues and drugs, it creates a different kind of person," he said, adding he was one of those who drank. "It was just crazy all day. It became more of a free-for-all at night. I've seen ODs. I was sleeping when a guy got shot."

And with cold weather ahead, "I don't want to be the person going door to door seeing if they're alive on 10-below nights," he said.

The city has now posted notices that camping will no longer be allowed after Dec. 6, and that tents, other structures and personal belongings must be removed by Dec. 9.

"The longer the encampment exists, particularly as winter approaches, the greater the threats to the health and safety of its users," city community development director Jim O'Keefe said. "It is appropriate to bring the Reindahl encampment to a close and restore the park to its intended use."

'It just happens'

Gonstead, 53, never envisioned living from a little tent he bought at Wal-Mart and covered with a cobalt blue tarp among dozens of others only steps from a major thoroughfare.

"Everyone says homelessness isn't a choice," he said. "It just happens. It's not a choice. I didn't ask for it. Everyone has a story."