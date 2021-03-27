Readers rejoice: Madison's public libraries could reopen next month

All Madison libraries, except Monroe Street Library, would be open for in-person book browsing and pickups on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The Monroe Street location would be open Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

In-person access to the libraries will comply with the most current coronavirus order from Public Health Madison and Dane County, according to the reopening plan, and a two-week notice would be provided to the Library Board and public if hours need to be adjusted.

The plan means readers could return to Madison's libraries days before World Book Day on April 23. Madison Public Library staff also had a chance to get vaccinated in Waunakee this past week.

According to a memo to the Library Board from library director Greg Mickells, staff were included in a mass vaccination clinic on Thursday, which was arranged by the Waunakee Public Library, Waunakee Area EMS and SSM Health.