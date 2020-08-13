Read the records: Staffer accused lawmaker of drunken proposition

The office met with Gruszynski on Dec. 12, according to the documents. He said that he had been drinking heavily that night and he didn't remember meeting the aide at the Malt House. He said he pieced together the evening using bar receipts and an Uber app, which showed he got a ride to the Malt House. He added that someone told him that he had made inappropriate remarks to the staffer. That person's name was redacted.

The records included Facebook messages that Gruszynski traded with the staffer that night before they met at the Malt House in which he pressed her about where she was and whether they could meet. The staffer tried to put him off, responding with a laughing emoticon and asking him if he needed a ride before finally suggesting they meet at the Malt House.

He told the interviewers that he had told his wife what happened with the aide and he'd been trying to save his marriage. He said he had been drinking heavily since September but after that night he quit. He said he didn't want to be the person he is and began to cry.

The media outlets sued in March to obtain the documents.