Rapper Cardi B takes on U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman

Rapper Cardi B took issue Thursday with a Wisconsin congressman who criticized her Grammy performance during a speech on the House floor.

U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah, said he has received complaints in his office about Cardi B's performance last month at the Grammy Awards as "inconsistent with basic decency." She and Megan Thee Stallion performed the song "WAP."

Grothman joins many other conservatives who have criticized the performance, which featured scantily clad dancers and sexually suggestive choreography. The song title is a sexual reference.

"Wake up FCC and begin to do your job," Grothman said. "The moral decline of America is partly due to your utter complacency."

Cardi B responded on Twitter, saying Grothman was ignoring more important issues like the murder conviction this week of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin.