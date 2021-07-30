Rally planned to call for a safer East Washington Avenue

In response to traffic deaths on East Washington Avenue this summer, several community organizations are rallying on Saturday to call for changes to the roadway to make it safer.
The city has taken steps to curb dangerous driving behaviors on East Washington Avenue, but organizers want to see infrastructure changes, like reducing the number of lanes, adding protected bike lanes and increasing the number of crossings.
Marybeth McGinnis, vice president of Madison Bikes, said the recent deaths triggered action on an issue that people have been angry about.
“The reality is that especially for those of us who rely on walking, biking, and the bus to live our lives, streets are scary,” McGinnis said in an email. “Drivers are also in danger on streets like East Washington, and I want to urge us to not forget that how we travel is not always a choice.”
In addition to Madison Bikes, Madison Area Democratic Socialists of America, UW Madison BIPOC Coalition and Freewheel Bikes are co-sponsoring the event, which is scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon in front of the Madison Municipal Building, 215 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., downtown.
About a year ago, the city launched Vision Zero to eliminate traffic deaths and severe injuries on city streets by 2030. The data-driven strategy emphasizes “smarter street designs” and education, data-driven enforcement and community engagement.
On East Washington Avenue, in particular, the city lowered the speed limits from 35 miles per hour to 30 and 25 miles per hour in different locations, narrowed travel lanes and installed high visibility crosswalks. Tom Mohr, city traffic engineer, said the city plans to install concrete bollards, or posts, to increase pedestrian safety at the Livingston Street intersection.
Mohr said East Washington Avenue’s challenges are difficult to address because it’s a long road and “these issues are all over the place,” making it hard to focus on a specific area. Also, it’s a state highway, so major changes require collaboration.
On the issue of protected bike lanes, Mohr said the avenue’s many driveways make it a difficult area to install these.
“When it’s a six mile stretch, it’s hard other than full blown reconstruction where everything changes,” Mohr said. “When you can’t really focus on a single area, it makes it more difficult because it’s just such a long stretch.”
Community Outreach Specialist Kristen Brodowsky said the city also updated traffic signal light timing to incentivize maintaining the speed limit.
“If you’re speeding through, you’ll hit a green light but if you’re going too fast the next light will probably be red,” Brodowsky said.
The efforts take on heightened significance as crashes on East Washington Avenue caused the deaths of two people. A hit-and-run incident killed a 30-year-old pedestrian on the 800 block of East Washington Avenue near Paterson Street June 26. On July 2, a bicyclist died after being struck by a car at the intersection at Pawling Street.
Madison police continue to report pulling dozens of people over for driving too fast in targeted enforcement efforts. East Washington Avenue is a hot spot for fast driving because its six lanes create the feeling that the speed limit should be higher.
But McGinnis said increased enforcement won’t fix the problem; design changes will.
“We don't need lip service to safety and then hand-wringing when it comes to basic safety changes. We also don't want to hear excuses about the (Wisconsin Department of Transportation),” McGinnis said. “The city needs to show up with a real plan, one that will end deaths, and that puts safety above drivers' convenience.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.