Rally planned to call for a safer East Washington Avenue

In response to traffic deaths on East Washington Avenue this summer, several community organizations are rallying on Saturday to call for changes to the roadway to make it safer.

The city has taken steps to curb dangerous driving behaviors on East Washington Avenue, but organizers want to see infrastructure changes, like reducing the number of lanes, adding protected bike lanes and increasing the number of crossings.

Marybeth McGinnis, vice president of Madison Bikes, said the recent deaths triggered action on an issue that people have been angry about.

“The reality is that especially for those of us who rely on walking, biking, and the bus to live our lives, streets are scary,” McGinnis said in an email. “Drivers are also in danger on streets like East Washington, and I want to urge us to not forget that how we travel is not always a choice.”