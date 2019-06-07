Outreach Pride Parade (copy) (copy) (copy)

A street-wide rainbow flag makes its way to the Wisconsin State Capitol as part of the annual Outreach Pride Parade in this 2017 photo. Gov. Tony Evers will raise a rainbow flag over the state Capitol Friday in honor of Pride Month.

A rainbow flag celebrating Pride Month will be flown over the state Capitol for the first time in Wisconsin history, according to an announcement from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

The flag will be raised at a 1:30 p.m. Friday ceremony outside the Capitol at the King Street entrance.

The flag will be flown over the Capitol's East Wing through the end of June, which is Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) Pride Month.

"Publicly displaying the Rainbow Pride Flag sends a clear and unequivocal message that Wisconsin is a welcoming and inclusive place where everyone can live without fear of persecution, judgement or discrimination," Evers' executive order said. 

His order also authorizes other state buildings to fly a rainbow flag this month. 

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, the city’s first openly gay mayor, raised a rainbow pride flag over the Madison Municipal building earlier this week. The building will also be lit in the evening with rainbow colors throughout the month.

