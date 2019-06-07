Democratic Gov. Tony Evers ordered a rainbow flag fly above the state Capitol for the first time in state history, a decision praised by Democrats for promoting inclusivity and derided by some Republicans who said it was divisive.
June is Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) Pride Month and the flag will remain flying through the end of the month.
Rep. Scott Allen, R-Waukesha, asked in a tweet if flying the pride flag over the Capitol was any more appropriate than a Christian flag.
Allen, who describes himself on his Twitter bio as a "Child of God/Family Man," did not return a call for comment Friday. He told the Associated Press that the rainbow flag "advocates a behavior or lifestyle that some Wisconsin residents may not condone. Therefore, it is divisive."
State Sen. David Craig, R-Big Bend, also took issue with the flag raising, as did the conservative Wisconsin Family Action.
"The governor's action today is in no doubt a statement to advance a cause," he wrote on Twitter. "The only cause that the Capitol flags should represent is fifty states united in one republic."
In a statement, Wisconsin Family Action, which opposes same-sex marriage, called the gay pride flag "a flagrant abuse of gubernatorial power."
"By ordering this flag to fly over the state capitol, Governor Evers is proclaiming one group of Wisconsin citizens as preferred over others," the group said in a statement.
Democrats, however, supported Evers' decision.
“This is a very welcoming sign to many of us and it signifies a new direction for Wisconsin,” Sen. Tim Carpenter, a Milwaukee Democrat and the only openly gay state senator currently serving in the Legislature, said in a statement. “We are showing that we are a welcoming and inclusive state and that means a great deal.”
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, a Democrat from Black Earth who is openly gay, told reporters in a Friday news conference that conservatives criticizing the move may fundraise a few dollars, but their "old, antiquated" stance is not mainstream, even among Republicans.
"There's some people who always profit from hate, right?" Pocan said. "It's good to raise money on. It's good to put that out there every now and get that part of the base excited and send you a few bucks."
Evers' order also authorizes other state buildings to fly a rainbow flag this month.
It will send a message that Wisconsinites can "live without fear of persecution, judgement or discrimination," Evers' executive order said.
The U.S. flag, the state of Wisconsin flag and a flag recognizing prisoners of war typically fly over the state Capitol.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, the city’s first openly gay mayor, raised a rainbow pride flag over the Madison Municipal building earlier this week. The building will also be lit in the evening with rainbow colors throughout the month.
Several dozen people watched as the rainbow flag was raised Friday afternoon above the Capitol's East wing, where the governor's office is located.
"So beautiful," Hilda Riva Cepeda whispered to her partner, Naomi Cepeda Riva, as the flag rose.
The Madison residents married last year in a Long Beach, California ceremony and said they have not experienced any specific acts of discrimination because of their sexual orientation in the years they have lived in Wisconsin.
When they heard the news about Friday's flag raising, they hurried over to the Capitol to witness it.
"It's a big accomplishment for our community," Riva Cepeda said. "And it shows a lot of support from our government. It means a lot to me."