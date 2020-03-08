Rainbow murals could brighten Madison streets under new proposal

"Having that physical display that our city is behind you, I think, means a lot," Vitale said.

If the pilot program is successful, Madison could expand it to include other locations and designs. The city would retain final authority over the murals and could remove them at any time and for any reason, according to the resolution.

Under the resolution, the city would not open up the physical structure of the city’s sidewalks or streets as a forum for public expression.

“We don’t see this as any sort of political statement, but regardless, we structured this so it doesn't create an open forum,” Heck said.

If the resolution passes, Madison would be the latest city to paint pride colors on city pavement. But Madison is taking precautions not to draw attention from the Federal Highway Administration by proposing locations that are jointly used by pedestrians and motorists.

After the city of Ames, Iowa painted rainbow stripes in pedestrian crosswalks, the federal government asked the city to remove them out of safety concerns.